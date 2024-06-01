Latest Update: Man Climbs Roller Coaster Tracks, Claims He’s Captain America

As if riding a roller coaster wasn’t scary enough, one theme park guest decided to go rogue and climb the tracks this week.

Theme park incidents are rare but not unheard of. Whether it’s Disney, Universal, Six Flags, or an independent amusement park, every operator goes out of their way to maintain a safe environment – but, people being people, there’s always someone who will find a way to circumvent these measures.

In 2024 alone, Inside the Magic has reported on a man streaking naked at EPCOT (in the American Adventure Pavilion, to be precise), a brawl that broke out at a Walt Disney World Resort bar, and guests who were removed from Disneyland Paris after deciding to detonate a smoke bomb for what looked like a baby gender reveal.

Now, the latest incident has seen a man scale a roller coaster – at least, until police got involved.

According to WNKY 40, both Richardsville Fire Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 700 block of Beech Bend Park Road (the address of Beech Bend Amusement Park) on Friday (May 31) after reports of a man who had climbed to the highest point of the thrill attraction.

The incident reportedly took place at around 10.30 p.m., with officials claiming that Richardsville fire personnel, Med Center EMS, and two Warren County deputies also climbed onto the tracks to reach the bottom of the coaster. They also engaged in an hour’s worth of negotiations, at which point the unnamed man climbed down and was taken into custody at the Kentucky park.

An intoxicated male is atop the roller coaster at Beech Bend waiving the American flag saying he is captain America. pic.twitter.com/WZxVL05V5d — Joe Imel (@joeimel) June 1, 2024

A separate report on X (formerly known as Twitter) claims that the man in question was “intoxicated” and was apparently “[waving] the American flag saying he is Captain America.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Beech Bend Amusement Park is listed as closing at 7 p.m., with this incident likely taking place after operating hours. As per its website, the park has closed today (June 1) for unrelated reasons; Kentucky is currently experiencing unseasonably cold and rainy weather.

Beech Bend Amusement Park spans 379 acres and has provided family entertainment since 1898. The roller coaster that the guest climbed is The Kentucky Rumbler, the park’s only fully-fledged roller coaster, which is described as “the most twisted roller coaster in a seven-state region.”

The attraction opened to outstanding reviews in 2006, being named one of the Top Five New Rides in the World by Amusement Today magazine. It stands 29 meters tall at its highest point (where the man reportedly stood during his stand-off with police).

