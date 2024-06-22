Florida Theme Park Unveils Replacement for Attraction It Left To Rot

Located within the park’s new Antarctica Realm, the attraction will reportedly take guests on “a race through the ice” at speeds of up to 43 mph, ending in a real penguin exhibit. The attraction’s full description is as follows:

This will be the coolest research mission you’ve ever joined! Prepare for Penguin Trek, an unforgettable family launch coaster adventure through the breathtaking vastness of Antarctica. Board your snowmobile and race along with your expedition team at up to 43 miles per hour, navigating twists and turns and narrowly escaping the crumbling hazards of an icy cavern. Reach the end and you’ll make the ultimate discovery: a real penguin habitat.

This penguin habitat is nothing new. Penguin Trek’s predecessor, Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin, previously ended in the same spot. Unlike Penguin Trek, this was a slow, trackless, dark ride that followed the journey of a small penguin and was the biggest ride (in terms of area) across all SeaWorld parks, beating out anything at SeaWorld San Diego or SeaWorld San Antonio.

Well-received by critics and parkgoers alike, the ride was a prototype from Oceaneering International, which also produced the ride systems for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man and Transformers: The Ride at nearby Universal Orlando Resort.

Being a prototype was both the ride’s strength and weakness. It made the attraction unique but also served as a flaw when things started to go wrong – which they did. A lot.

After years of repeat closures, Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin closed down with the rest of SeaWorld Orlando during COVID-19. However, while the rest of the park opened, the attraction remained mysteriously closed, with no official word from SeaWorld on its status (aside from the very telling sign that the ride’s page was removed from the website).

As Inside the Magic reported last summer, there were rumors abound that SeaWorld had abandoned the attraction completely. A Reddit thread claimed that “people have found the vehicles rotting away outside” and revealed that insiders believed SeaWorld “didn’t keep the vehicle batteries charged during the long COVID closure, and now they don’t work.”

Others suggested that maintenance issues played a huge part in closing the Orlando attraction. One Reddit user claimed that “one employee told me she wasn’t sure, but thought it was prior operations cost and constant issues with the cars getting ‘lost’ on the ride. She said they would constantly go off track, and the computer would start playing bumper cars. No one got hurt, but there was potential.”

Whatever the reason, it seems like the rumors were true, as Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin’s replacement is now ready to go. While we’ll lament its loss, we will admit that we’re glad to hear that Penguin Trek will be just as good a spot to cool down as its quite literally icy predecessor due to its air-conditioned line.

“Penguin Trek offers a unique blend of thrills and education, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the wonders of Antarctica while highlighting our dedication to wildlife preservation and family-friendly fun. We’re looking forward to welcoming families and thrill seekers alike to experience the fun of this incredible coaster,” said Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando.

Are you excited to ride Penguin Trek?