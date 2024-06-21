Stupid Selfie Stunts Shut Down Disney World Coaster

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most magical places on earth, often billed as “the place where memories are made.” That’s certainly a true statement, but some guests apparently still need to figure out that there is indeed a right way and a wrong way to do things.
The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios might be incredible places to spend a memorable vacation, but putting thousands of people in confined spaces has proven to be a consistent hassle in many reports. Thoughtless guest behavior can be annoying but can also be hazardous to other visitors.
Related: Disneyland Guests Feel Scammed by Controversial Genie+, Lightning Lane Service, “Complete Waste”
Because some of Disney’s best attractions take place in closed-off spaces, certain safety protocols are put in place to prevent both guests and cast members from getting injured. However, human error is still a factor, as a recent guest report demonstrates.
Guest Gets Dangerous For Disney World Selfie
Certain Disney guests have often been behind some ridiculous stunts, but a recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld shared that a Space Mountain passenger brought the ride to a screeching halt after bringing a selfie stick on board, causing a delay for multiple other riders.
Related: Disney Springs Location Closed Indefinitely at Disney World
In their post, u/sejohnson0408 shares,
“Delay on Space Mountain, right? According to a cast member, it’s because a guest extended a selfie stick. What is wrong with people?”
Not only was the guest absolutely careless, they broke one of Disney’s property policies for safely enjoying the parks. Selfie Sticks have been banned at the Disney parks for years, and one shouldn’t have even made it past the gate.
Disney’s official rule on the subject reads as follows,
“Selfie sticks, hand-held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices, flags, and banners are not allowed in any theme park or water park.”
While stopping a ride isn’t the worst thing in the world a guest could do, using it while the ride is in motion could be incredibly dangerous, especially since Space Mountain is notorious for spiraling through the darkness in tight spaces and around sharp curves. Even guests of a certain height could be at risk, with or without a selfie stick.
Not The First Time
Down in the comments u/spotheadcow shares how taller guests have even been cautioned against riding, let alone four extra feet of metal to get a photo. The user writes,
“I’ve seen tall people be pulled out of the ride vehicle before the ride could start, so I imagine they’ve got some kind of idea what isn’t safe. That said, as a tall person, I don’t put up my arms on that ride.”
Further down, u/DrHugh shares a similar sentiment when they add,
“I could never stick my hands up on Space Mountain. I always feared I’d pull back a bloody stump. I know, intellectually, that they wouldn’t have structures in reach like that. But the idea that someone thought a selfie stick was a good choice is insane.”
Guest sizes aside, this isn’t the first time guest devices have posed a particular hazard to other riders. Just last year, reports of projectile cell phones flying out of the coaster also posed a peculiar problem.
This also isn’t the first time a selfie stick specifically has caused a ride to completely shut down. In 2016, the California Screamin’ roller coaster (now the Incredicoaster) at Disneyland’s California Adventure was brought to a grinding halt after a guest tried to use one mid-ride.
Related: Tomorrowland Icon Makes a Triumphant Return
What some visitors need to realize is that Disney’s safety protocols are put in place for a reason, and getting injured by someone else’s belongings is a quick way to drain the magic out of anyone’s kingdom. Trust us, no one wants to watch a 3:00 parade go by at the first aid center.
Have you ever been trapped on a Disney coaster thanks to another guest? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!