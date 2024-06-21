Stupid Selfie Stunts Shut Down Disney World Coaster

The Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most magical places on earth, often billed as “the place where memories are made.” That’s certainly a true statement, but some guests apparently still need to figure out that there is indeed a right way and a wrong way to do things.

The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios might be incredible places to spend a memorable vacation, but putting thousands of people in confined spaces has proven to be a consistent hassle in many reports. Thoughtless guest behavior can be annoying but can also be hazardous to other visitors.

Because some of Disney’s best attractions take place in closed-off spaces, certain safety protocols are put in place to prevent both guests and cast members from getting injured. However, human error is still a factor, as a recent guest report demonstrates.

Guest Gets Dangerous For Disney World Selfie

Certain Disney guests have often been behind some ridiculous stunts, but a recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld shared that a Space Mountain passenger brought the ride to a screeching halt after bringing a selfie stick on board, causing a delay for multiple other riders.

In their post, u/sejohnson0408 shares,

“Delay on Space Mountain, right? According to a cast member, it’s because a guest extended a selfie stick. What is wrong with people?”

Not only was the guest absolutely careless, they broke one of Disney’s property policies for safely enjoying the parks. Selfie Sticks have been banned at the Disney parks for years, and one shouldn’t have even made it past the gate.

Disney’s official rule on the subject reads as follows,

“Selfie sticks, hand-held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices, flags, and banners are not allowed in any theme park or water park.”

While stopping a ride isn’t the worst thing in the world a guest could do, using it while the ride is in motion could be incredibly dangerous, especially since Space Mountain is notorious for spiraling through the darkness in tight spaces and around sharp curves. Even guests of a certain height could be at risk, with or without a selfie stick.

Not The First Time

Down in the comments u/spotheadcow shares how taller guests have even been cautioned against riding, let alone four extra feet of metal to get a photo. The user writes,