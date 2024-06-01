Disney Takes Sudden Action Against Live Streamers and Content Creators Ahead of Theme Park Milestone

Disney has taken unexpected action against live streamers and content creators at the parks ahead of a Magic Kingdom milestone.

Disney World fans of all ages are eager to visit Frontierland and enjoy the land’s long-awaited new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which features new characters, catchy tunes, updated effects, breathtaking audio-animatronics, and more.

Ahead of the grand opening of the reimagined attraction, Disney has made an unexpected move, affecting all guests, particularly theme park live streamers and content creators.

Unfortunately, if you were planning on waiting to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and trying to avoid any spoilers of the upcoming experience, Disney just made that choice more complicated for you, since the company recently shared a high-quality, full ride POV video of the upcoming attraction.

Hopefully, this sudden decision will prevent live streamers and content creators from ruining other guests’ experiences by trying to film the ride with flashlights and loudly commenting on the experience once the attraction opens, which is a constant complaint online.

If you don’t mind spoilers, you can see the full ride POV of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom in the video below or click here to watch it.

While Disney’s decision to post a full ride POV video of the long-awaited experience is not explicitly a measure against live streamers and content creators, it’s nearly impossible to think otherwise, particularly since these creators and their disrespectful behavior are constantly criticized online.

Complaints about Disney influencers and live streamers ruining the theme park experience for other guests at Disneyland and Disney World are constant, with many complaining about the obnoxious comments and the use of flashlights throughout rides.

Additionally, guests have criticized the inappropriate behavior exhibited by many live streamers and influencers, including the use of prohibited substances, poor attitude toward cast members, and entitlement about something as simple as a spot to record the parades at the Disney Parks.

Inside the Magic reported on a couple of influencers irresponsibly attending the park while infected with COVID-19 when the parks still enforced protective measures, putting thousands of guests at risk.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been a divisive topic since Walt Disney Imagineering revealed the changes to the attraction. The permanent closure of Splash Mountain, one of the most polarizing attractions at Disney Parks worldwide, sparked a heated debate online.

Conservative fans kicked off campaigns and demonstrations at the parks, with some going to extreme lengths to try and change the company’s plans and save Splash Mountain. Even a retired Disney Imagineer attempted to revive the iconic ride earlier this year.

However, these actions went unnoticed by The Walt Disney Company. Splash Mountain closed permanently at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort, leaving Tokyo Disney Resort as the divisive attraction’s last operating location.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park on June 28, 2024.

While progress continues at its Southern California counterpart, Disney has not revealed an opening date for the long-awaited attraction at Disneyland Park, leaving fans of Princess Tiana and her story, The Princess and the Frog (2009), desperate with anticipation.

However, The Walt Disney Company recently revealed details about the future of New Orleans Square and Critter Country at Walt Disney’s original theme park.

What do you think about Disney posting a full ride POV video ahead of the long-awaited opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Are you excited to ride the reimagined attraction? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!