Nighttime Spectaculars Quietly Axed at Disney Park, No Explanation Given

Every good Disney day ends with fireworks – but that may not be the case at one theme park soon.

Since Fantasy in the Sky first lit up the skies above Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland back in the 1950s, it’s become a Disney castle park tradition to wrap up the operating day with a pyrotechnic-packed nighttime spectacular.

Over the years, multiple shows have debuted at Disney’s theme parks worldwide. Some of these have been better received than others. For every Happily Ever After or Wondrous Journeys, there’s a Harmonious or Disney Enchantment that fails to strike the right emotional chord with its own combo of fireworks, music, and storyline.

In recent years, we’ve seen Disney build upon its fireworks legacy by introducing more elements to its nighttime shows. At certain Disney parks, fireworks have been joined by advanced projection mapping, fountains, and even drones (the latter of which some fear could one day replace fireworks altogether).

The latter is especially true at Disneyland Paris. Disney’s French theme park resort may fall short in some ways, but is arguably the most outstanding location in terms of entertainment. At present, the park is home to two nighttime spectaculars: Disney Illuminations (no, not the one from EPCOT – that was IllumiNations) and the Disney Electrical Sky Parade at Disneyland Park.

Typically, all three shows are performed nightly. Disney’s Electrical Sky Parade – a drone show inspired by the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade, which quite literally reduced some park guests to tears upon its premiere earlier this year – runs before Disney Illuminations, which took over from Disney Dreams! in May.

If you’re planning on checking these shows out for yourself, you may want to keep an eye on Disney’s operational calendar. Disneyland Paris has quietly axed performances of Disney Illuminations and Disney’s Electrical Sky Parade on October 1, 2024.

A notice added to the pages for both shows on the Disneyland Paris website reads: “Please note, this show will not take place on 14 July or 1 October 2024.”

Disneyland Paris has yet to confirm why the shows have been canceled. In the past, the park has closed early due to private events, such as its string of controversial early closures in the run-up to Christmas for cast member parties. The shows are canceled on July 14 to make way for the Disneyland Paris Bastille Day celebrations.

For now, shows are only canceled on these two dates. The operating calendar for Disneyland Paris currently only runs to September 20, so it’s unknown whether Disneyland Park will also close early on October 1. We’ll keep you updated on any additional cancelations as we transition into fall.

