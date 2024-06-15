A Kingdom Divided: Fans at War Over Disney’s New Gun Policy

Currently, Disney’s policy strictly prohibits the presence of guest’s firearms on its premises. This stems from the commitment to maintaining a safe and family-friendly environment throughout all Disney properties.

Disney’s stance on this issue is clear and unwavering – ensuring the safety and well-being of all guests and employees. This rule is enforced at all Disney parks, resorts, and affiliated locations. By upholding this rule, Disney aims to provide a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits their parks.

Whether at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or any other Disney-owned establishment, guests can rest assured that stringent measures are in place to uphold this policy. However, just because guests cannot bring in firearms does not mean that they do not exist on park property.

The Age-Old Tradition of Guns Disney

While outside weapons are not allowed on Disney park property, Disney does use guns in several attractions at Walt Disney World Resort. Such attractions typically use guns in a lighthearted way, such as Toy Story Mania! and Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade.

While these attractions were installed with good intentions, the context around guns has certainly changed in modern years. When Magic Kingdom Park first opened, a shooting game like Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade was not thought of as obscene in any way.

However, with gun violence in schools being a major issue in the United States, many families are choosing to pass on gun-based games. Disney had tried to separate these games from violence by changing the spelling of shooting to shootin’.

Still, parents are more mindful than ever about exposing their children to guns of any kind. It is evident that more and more families are choosing not to treat guns of any kind as toys.

The End of an Era?

This week, Disney officially announced the permanent closure of Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade. The attraction, which will soon be converted into a private lounge for Disney Vacation Club members, has decreased incredibly in popularity in recent years.

Frontierland getting stricter gun control than the US wasn’t on my bingo card https://t.co/vO5vHEtl7a — Case 🍉 (@Synthwv_StyPft) June 13, 2024

This closure implies to many that Disney will continue to be stringent about their no-gun policy within the parks. While some shooting-based games still remain, it seems more likely than ever that Disney will not be moving forward with this style of entertainment in the future.

Some fans are critical of these changes, saying that Disney has become too “woke” and is trying too hard to be sensitive to all audiences. However, others commend Disney for moving forward with attractions that are not based on gun violence. Headed disputes on social media have broken out, with both sides feeling strongly about Disney’s bold decision. What do you think?