Disney Quietly Allows Guests To Bring Guns Into Theme Parks

Disneyland Resort fans are increasingly concerned about safety at the Southern California theme parks after multiple guests revealed that it’s possible to sneak guns and other deadly weapons past the security checkpoint.

Before entering Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney, guests must submit to search by security cast members. This can include walking through metal detectors, bag checks, and other preventative measures that aim to protect Disneyland Resort guests.

Guests overwhelmingly support security screening at the Disney parks, particularly in the wake of the Pulse shooting in Orlando. The perpetrator previously identified Walt Disney World Resort as a target but chose the nightclub after police “spooked” him at the Central Florida Disney park.

Recently, though, some Disneyland Resort fans accused The Walt Disney Company of “security theater.” They argued that it would be easy for guests to sneak deadly weapons into the Southern California Disney parks.

“It is pretty much all theater,” said Redditor u/ledfrog. “As a parent that goes to the park with a stroller, I can assure you with 100% certainty that if I wanted to bring in a weapon, I could do it. Strollers don’t go through the metal detectors and when they do check the various storage areas on the stroller itself, it’s a joke how lax they are!”

“I think the problem is that they are too focused on individual people and what’s on their person,” they continued. “For example, the belt I wear has a rather large metal buckle that sets off the alarm every time. I pull my shirt up to show what caused it and they triple check that thing, make me flip it around in case I’m hiding something behind it and then do a full body wand check on me (front and back)…every single time. Meanwhile, the stroller I just pushed through sits there waiting with no eyeballs or hands on it.”

u/wizzard419 agreed, comparing Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort security methods to those imposed at airports in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“It’s called ‘security theater’ for a reason,” the guest argued. “…Their premise is based on the TSA’s where the absence of issues is proof of success. That’s not necessarily true. All the people saying we need those new scanners, we don’t…They aren’t even set up to handle someone [bringing] a weapon to the checks, let alone trying to smuggle it.”

Disneyland Resort bans guns and all deadly weapons on its property. If another guest’s behavior causes concern, immediately alert the nearest Disney cast member. Never confront another guest.

Do Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have adequate security screening systems? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.