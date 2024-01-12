Disney World Allows Guns? Here’s the Truth

Are guns allowed at Walt Disney World Resort? A video suggesting the Central Florida Disney parks would soon allow open carry went viral on TikTok this week, amassing over 600,000 views and 80,000 likes.

Mouse Trap News, a self-described satire account, posted this TikTok on Thursday. They claimed that Walt Disney World Resort’s new open carry policy aimed to “make their theme parks safer”:

“You may see a guest walking down Main Street, U.S.A. with a pistol on their hip or even a shotgun across their back,” the report alleged.

The latest fake news report builds on a viral claim Inside the Magic debunked earlier this year–that Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort seceded from the United States to make their own laws.

While many viewers recognized the satire account, some Disney Parks fans were concerned about the alleged new policy.

“Cant wait for the ‘Disney World shot up after mentally ill person brings a gun in,’” @ms_lovable_lass wrote.

“I give it a week until someone is shot over cutting in line,” @dustydouglas420 echoed.

Some even celebrated it.

“Armed society is a polite society,” @seizethepump argued. “Idk why you all thing open carry = wild west shooting sprees. Look at the laws in the areas with all the gun crime!”

For a theme park that doesn’t allow pocketknives, a free-for-all gun policy would be quite the change. Inside the Magic can confirm that the video is nothing but satire–Walt Disney World Resort’s policy hasn’t changed.

Walt Disney World Resort’s Property Rules explicitly prohibit: “Firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind.”

Even guests with concealed carry licenses cannot bring firearms onto Disney property. Days ago, security cast members apprehended a guest who attempted to bring a gun into Disney’s Hollywood Studios alongside a concealed carry license. They allowed the guest to leave the weapon in their car but warned them that legal action could be taken in the future.

Some items, like selfie sticks and stroller wagons, are only prohibited at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park. Guns aren’t permitted anywhere on Walt Disney World Resort property, from Disney Springs to the Disney theme parks to Disney Resort hotels.

“Guests are not permitted to have firearms, ammunition, knives or weapons of any kind at or in Disney Resort Hotels and Disney Vacation Club Resorts, including in hotel rooms, units, vacation home villas and general public areas within the hotels and resorts,” Walt Disney World Resort states.

In the wake of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, Walt Disney World Resort initiated a Resort hotel room search policy, giving Disney cast members the right to search rooms that declined housekeeping for multiple days in a row. Seven years later, Disney Resort hotel cast members still check rooms for weapons and other safety risks.

Would you feel comfortable if guns were allowed at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.