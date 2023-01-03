Disney World Guest Caught With Gun at Theme Park

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and it’s also one of the most heavily-security-based places on earth, as well.

Disney World is home to four magical theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. All of these Disney Parks have different attractions and fun entertainment offerings that bring in millions of Disney World Guests each and every year.

Disney also has strict rules in place that must be followed.

Recently, a user on TikTok shared a video where Disney security found a gun in their bag.

@sheisbrep shared the video on the social media platform:

In later videos, the user shared that many Disney security officers made their way to the area, and they ran information on the gun, which was properly registered and her husband had a concealed weapons permit. After running the information, the officers allowed the Guests to return the gun to their car and enter the theme park, but they also gave a stiff warning that this situation could’ve been bad.

Many Guests have been jailed and/or banned for bringing a gun on the premises. In this case, Disney security members were able to see that the Guests made an honest mistake, but this should also serve as a warning to future Guests to make sure that if they do carry, you should leave your weapons behind, or risk potential consequences.

More on policies and rules at Walt Disney World Resort

Firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

All persons, bags, parcels, clothing, and other items may be subject to screening/security checks.

Disney reserves the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other item and to deal with any unattended object, bag or luggage in such way as we consider appropriate.

Smoking marijuana or other illegal substances is not permitted at any time. For the comfort of all Guests, Walt Disney World theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are smoke free. The smoking of tobacco, e-cigarettes or other products that produce a vapor or smoke is allowed only in designated outdoor smoking areas.

A $250-$500 room-recovery fee will be charged for smoking in Guest rooms or on balconies or patios at Disney Resort hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a theme park or water park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older.

Tickets, credentials and other entitlements are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, non-refundable, revocable and void if altered. The ticket must be used by the same person on all days during its period of validity and is not valid for special events that require a separate admission charge. Applicable ticket and valid identification confirmation are required for entry, re-entry or if applicable, crossover into any park on each day of the ticket’s validity. Tickets used to redeem or access benefits and entitlements such as Disney Genie+ service must be the same ticket used for park entry.

