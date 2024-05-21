Terrifying Fire Traps SeaWorld Animal, Rescue Update Given

A beloved SeaWorld animal performer was saved from a tragic fire over the weekend.

While SeaWorld tends to focus more on its thrill rides than actual animals nowadays, its marine life remains the core attraction at all three of its U.S. theme parks.

Killer whales may be the star of the show, but with SeaWorld axing its orca breeding program in 2016, its current generation of whales will be the final to live in any of its theme parks. Orcas aside, guests at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego can also enjoy everything from dolphins and manatees to alligators and penguins.

Despite the name, there’s also a sizeable population of non-marine life at SeaWorld theme parks. Shows such as Rescue Tails feature animals as varied as owls, pelicans, lemurs, and even monkeys.

Last weekend, a star of one of these shows made headlines for something much more terrifying than a performance at SeaWorld.

Jerry – a retired feline performer for SeaWorld Orlando’s now-closed Pets Ahoy show – was caught up in a fire on May 18 at a home in Seminole County, where he’s lived alongside three other animals since his time at the park came to an end.

Fortunately, Seminole County Fire Department shared an update on social media revealing that Jerry and his fellow animal companions had all been rescued and were safe from the fire, as well as the Miller family, who adopted Jerry.

“This morning around 9.30 a.m. residential structure fire on Suzanne Way in Longwood,” it wrote on Facebook. “Majority of fire appeared in air handler and extended to roof. Cause under investigation. No injuries & family safe. Three dogs and one cat also rescued. American Red Cross of Central Florida & Seminole County FL Emergency Management contacted.”

Alongside its update on the fire, it shared several pictures of Jerry – including one of a firefighter seemingly providing him with air via a mask.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Miller family in the wake of the fire and has since raised over $15,000 and counting.

“All family members and pets are safe,” the fundraiser says. “Their 12-year-old daughter was home with her grandfather when she was awakened by the smoke alarm. Geoff is a firefighter and had trained her well. Their daughter saw smoke so she exited the house through her exterior door to find her Pop Pop outside. He rushed in to grab the pets and called the fire department from a neighbor’s home.”

Earlier this month, a separate incident saw a service animal stolen from outside the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando Hotel near SeaWorld. Luckily, that story also had a happy ending as police were able to track down the dog – who was taken alongside his owner’s car – before later recovering the vehicle and arresting the suspected perpetrator.

