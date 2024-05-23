Multiple Universal Studios Locations Destroyed After 25 Years of Operation

Demolition has started for multiple locations at Universal Studios.

Guests visiting Universal Orlando will now notice construction walls covering certain areas at the resort following the closure of two locations earlier this month. These locations had been part of Universal Orlando Resort for decades and are now being removed from the resort entirely.

Over the years, the Universal Orlando Resort has become one of the world’s most popular theme park destinations, successfully competing with other legendary vacation spots like Walt Disney World. From thrilling roller cadets to classic dark rides, Universal Orlando features a wide range of experiences as well as immersive lands and shows for guests to enjoy.

Cuisine is another selling point for Universal, with both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida offering fans a ton of snacks, beverages, and sweet treats to try. Shopping is also a key part of a Universal Studios vacation, and much like Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando features its very own shopping district.

Called Universal CityWalk, this location offers a near-endless amount of shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences. When guests wrap up their day at the parks or Volcano Bay, Universal’s own water park, they can head over to Universal CityWalk for free and enjoy the immense amount of amenities offered here.

Unfortunately, CityWalk took a major hit in 2024, with two longtime locations closing permanently. In April, Quiet Flight Surf Shop closed its doors at CityWalk. The storefront specialized in equipment for skateboarding and surfing, as well as beach items and gear. Just a few days later, Cinnabon also closed at Universal CityWalk.

Demolition started on both of these locations this week, with both the Cinnabon and Quiet Flight Surf Shop being covered with construction walls, as shown by ParkTwister… Ride it Out (@ParkTwister).

Demolition work moving quick on Quiet Flight Surf Shop and Cinnabon. pic.twitter.com/F9tmLipIab — ParkTwister… Ride it Out 🌪️ (@ParkTwister) May 22, 2024



A Universal Studios spokesperson stated more experiences are “on the way,” but details regarding what will eventually replace these areas remain a secret.

In other news, Universal is gearing up for the grand opening of Epic Universe. This massive new theme park was originally announced back in 2109, and guests have gotten to watch the location take shape over the last few years. Epic Universe will be a massive new theme park destination for guests to explore, becoming the third theme park featured at Universal Orlando.

Epic Universe will feature a wide range of new and exciting activities, all of which will be themed to some of the world’s most renowned and iconic brands, like Harry Potter and Super Mario. The massive new park will open in the summer of 2025, but an official release date has not been disclosed.

