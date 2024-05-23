Overhaul Incoming: “Abandoned” Universal Orlando Land Gets Major Updates

We’re about to see some major changes coming to Universal Orlando Resort, so fans better be ready for a significant shift.

Recently, Universal Orlando Resort has been buzzing with the unveiling of new themed areas and rides that have set the stage for its future. Among the most notable additions is Minion Land, which opened at Universal Studios Florida in 2023. This vibrant area immerses guests in the whimsical world of Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise, featuring attractions like Villain-Con Minion Blast and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, along with themed dining and retail experiences.

Adding to the excitement is the imminent opening of DreamWorks Land, set to officially welcome guests next month at Universal Studios Florida. This new area promises to bring beloved DreamWorks Animation characters to life, offering a mix of interactive attractions, meet-and-greet opportunities, and family-friendly entertainment. With popular franchises such as Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and Trolls, DreamWorks Land is poised to be a major draw for families and animation enthusiasts alike.

However, as these new areas at Universal Studios Florida continue to draw attention and accolades, all eyes are soon going to be back on Islands of Adventure, particularly with The Lost Continent. This ancient-themed area, which has long been a staple of the park, is poised for a significant transformation.

The closure of Poseidon’s Fury, a longstanding attraction known for its immersive water effects and mythological storyline, has sparked widespread speculation and anticipation about the future of this land. Poseidon’s Fury, which permanently closed its doors recently, has left a considerable void in The Lost Continent.

The attraction, which featured a dramatic walkthrough experience filled with special effects and storytelling, was a favorite among many visitors. Its closure marks the end of an era, but also signals the beginning of a new chapter for this part of the park. The demolition of Poseidon’s Fury has already begun, and construction walls have been erected, indicating that major changes are on the horizon.

Rumors are swirling about what might replace the iconic attraction. One of the most exciting possibilities that has been circulating is the potential introduction of a Legend of Zelda-themed attraction. The Legend of Zelda, a highly popular video game franchise by Nintendo, offers a rich and expansive fantasy world that would seamlessly integrate with the mythological and adventurous spirit of The Lost Continent. An attraction based on this franchise could feature immersive environments, interactive elements, and cutting-edge technology, providing a unique and thrilling experience for guests.

While the Legend of Zelda rumors have garnered significant attention, Universal Studios Orlando has yet to confirm any specific details about what will replace Poseidon’s Fury. As construction progresses, enthusiasts and visitors alike are eager to see what Universal Orlando has in store.

Just recently, X account @bioreconstruct shared photos where we can see painting coming to Mythos Restaurant in The Lost Continent.

Maintenance in progress at Mythos. Refurbished rock work that will soon be painted. pic.twitter.com/Y7R84H4nPT — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 22, 2024

The transformation of The Lost Continent could potentially include new rides, themed dining, and interactive experiences that leverage modern technology and storytelling techniques. This approach would not only breathe new life into the area but also align with Universal’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge entertainment.

In addition to the rumored Legend of Zelda attraction, there are other possibilities that could enhance The Lost Continent. Universal has a wealth of intellectual properties and creative resources at its disposal, which could be utilized to create a multifaceted and dynamic environment. Whether it’s incorporating elements from other popular franchises or developing entirely new concepts, the future of The Lost Continent is ripe with potential.