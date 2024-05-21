Could Universal’s Halloween Event Be in Jeopardy? Shocking Developments Revealed

Universal Orlando Resort might be spelling out some trouble behind the scenes regarding its hottest and most sought-after annual event, Halloween Horror Nights. Here are some updates for you.

Universal Orlando Announces Second Original House for Halloween Horror Nights 33

Over the weekend, Halloween Horror Nights 33 (HHN) dropped some bombshell news with the official announcement of its first house. The official second house was announced just this morning. Universal Studios Florida has introduced a haunted house inspired by a B-movie horror marathon called Slaughter Sinema 2 for Halloween Horror Nights 33 (HHN 33). This is the first haunted house to be officially announced for HHN 33. Per the official Universal Orlando Resort HHN social media platforms, Slaughter Sinema 2 was revealed during the Halloween Horror Nights Panel at Spooky Empire.

Universal announced that another original house would be coming to this year’s HHN 33 event this morning. Titled Goblin’s Feast, here is the official synopsis for the new house coming in late August:

Welcome to the Goblin’s Feast Tavern and visit the goblin village where a lavish feast is being prepared for goblins, orcs, hobgoblins and witches. And you’re the main course.

Universal Studios Florida has announced Slaughter Sinema 2, a haunted house based on a B-movie horror marathon, as part of Halloween Horror Nights 33 (HHN 33). This is the second of ten houses planned for this year’s event, which will run from August 30 through November 3. The construction of the haunted houses is well underway, with Universal Orlando Resort releasing multiple teasers to give fans a preview of what to expect this haunt season.

Trouble in Spooky Paradise?

Additionally, a variety of HHN 33 merchandise is already available for purchase. This includes a “Where Horror Lives!” shirt in orange and black, a ball cap, a tumbler, and an “atomic goth punk” T-shirt. But even with early merchandise and two original houses announced, this does seem to be spelling potential trouble for Universal and HHN 33, and here’s why. In all the past years of this Halloween event, the parks have always announced intellectual property houses before announcing original dwellings. So, what does this mean for HHN 33?

Announcing original houses first instead of intellectual property (IP) houses for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) could indicate a few things, but it doesn’t necessarily spell trouble. Here are a few reasons why they might announce original houses first. By starting with original houses, Universal might be aiming to build anticipation and excitement among fans.

Original houses can be just as thrilling and creatively designed as those based on IPs, and starting with them could generate buzz for the event. Universal may want to highlight the creativity and ingenuity of their in-house design teams before unveiling the IP houses. This can showcase their ability to create immersive and unique experiences without relying solely on established franchises.

Securing the rights to use specific intellectual properties can be a complex process involving negotiations with various rights holders. It’s possible that Universal is still finalizing deals for the IP houses and chose to announce the original houses first to keep the momentum going while they work out the details. However, if Universal fails to announce any IP houses or significantly delays their announcement, it could potentially disappoint fans eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite horror franchises to HHN.

This could lead to speculation about the reasons behind the delay and concerns about the overall lineup and event quality. So, while starting with original houses isn’t inherently problematic, Universal needs to strike a balance and ensure they deliver a diverse and exciting lineup that appeals to a wide range of fans.

Overall, guests and fans celebrate as we are officially 102 days until HHN 33. The announcement of a second original house could mean good things for Universal Studios Florida. But what IP houses will Universal announce first? And if so, will Hollywood or Orlando get the news first? Time will tell, but original houses spell good news for now – or at least that’s what we’re all hoping for.