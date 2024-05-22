Report: Marvel’s New MCU Avengers Cast Revealed

The actors leading Marvel’s new Avengers lineup have (supposedly) been revealed.

Warning: major spoilers ahead.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t at the top of its game right now. That’s not just our opinion as critical fans but of Marvel Studios — and Disney CEO Bob Iger — itself, which has admitted that it focused too much on quantity instead of quality in recent years.

But that’s all about to change. Marvel is currently on a mission to rework its upcoming slate to restate its status as a box office behemoth.

In doing so, it axed several previously announced projects and massively reworked some already in production, including the Disney+ revival of Netflix’s Daredevil, known as Daredevil: Born Again, and Captain America: Brave New World (2025).

While the release slate may look a little bare right now as a result (our only Marvel fix in 2024 comes courtesy of Deadpool & Wolverine in July), there’s plenty to come from the studio in the next few years — including Young Avengers.

First teased at the very end of The Marvels (2023), this currently doesn’t have a release slot. However, if the latest rumor is to be believed, we already know who will make up the Young Avengers team.

According to industry insider @MyTimeToShineH, the team will officially be led by Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop/Hawkeye and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

The end of The Marvels suggested as much, with Kamala visiting Kate Nick Fury-style to ask her if she knew that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) had a daughter, so we’re not exactly shocked by this information. More interesting is the fact that this project is going ahead at all, with a report in December suggesting that it had been axed.

Considering the number of other potential candidates set up within the MCU – including America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) – it’s also interesting to know which two characters the studio has in mind as the group’s Iron Man or Captain America equivalents.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan will be the leads in Young Avengers. Are you excited?

Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan will be the leads in Young Avengers. Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/FmpOs9Rhsi — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 21, 2024

For now, we still don’t know whether Young Avengers will be a movie or a TV show, but we’re willing to put our money on the former route.

Iger has confirmed that Marvel will only release a maximum of two seasons a year on Disney+ moving forward. With these slots already stacked for a couple of years to come, it seems increasingly unlikely that Young Avengers will get the silver screen treatment — especially considering the fact that the actors will need to appear, well, “young” to convincingly play their roles.

With the OG Avengers lineup gradually phasing out of the MCU (at present, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk are technically the only two left in action), there’s a very real chance that this Young Avengers lineup could eventually evolve into the Avengers lineup.

Until that day comes, there are plenty of other exciting projects on the way from Marvel Studios – including a second season of Hawkeye, which is said to focus on Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) brother, and the elusive Spider-Man 4, which seems increasingly likely to incorporate Venom into the MCU.

Who would you like to see in a Young Avengers project? Let us know in the comments!