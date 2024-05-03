Marvel Icon Kidnapped, Desperate Plea Issued

An icon referenced in one of Marvel’s biggest Disney+ shows has been kidnapped, a new report claims.
Of all the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to hit Disney+ in recent years, only one has got a second outing. Loki – which focuses on the God of Mischief of the same name – first premiered back in 2021, but released its sophomore season in 2023.
The most recent episodes of the show see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) working with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and other members of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to try and find Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in the multiverse after she killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).
Throughout its run, the show’s focus on the multiverse means it’s introduced several Variants of its main character. Not only is Sylvie a Loki Variant, but Tom Hiddleston’s version of the character has also encountered more unusual Variants such as Kid Loki, President Loki, and Alligator Loki, the latter of whom is making headlines right now after reportedly going missing.
According to a recent plea posted on Reddit, Alligator Loki – or, to be more precise, his visual reference, Wally the Emotional Support Alligator – was kidnapped by an unknown perpetrator.
“Wally was kidnapped from his enclosure while on vacation with his person in Georgia,” the post reads. “It is believed that an individual broke into his enclosure, kidnapped Wally, and placed him on another person’s front yard.”
omg wallygator was STOLEN????? @FBI
— mac (@macthompson) May 1, 2024
Unsurprisingly, the person who found Wally in their front yard – not knowing his true identity – called to report the alligator, who was then removed by a tracker who has since been vague about where Wally was released.
“The tracker stated he released Wally into a swamp with over 20 other alligators and said there was ‘little to no hope of finding Wally,'” they wrote. “This is devastating and obviously extremely worrisome as Wally is domesticated and often enjoys Cheetos as part of his meals.”
They added: “The tracker has been reluctant to provide additional information and seemingly has changed their story a few times. This is all really devastating for his owner and lifelong companion, Joie. It also is certainly traumatizing for Wally, who is now has had everything he’s ever known ripped away from him. Both Wally and Joie deserve to be reunited!!!”
The post’s author explained that they were posting the story in an effort to “[bring] more attention to Wally’s plight” and put pressure on this involve to “come forward and tell the truth.”
I am posting here in hopes of bringing more attention to Wally’s plight. The hope is that Wally’s story will gain traction and put pressure on this involved to come forward and tell the truth!!!
For more information, please check out Wally’s Facebook page or his TikTok account!!! There have been some outlets covering the story, but nothing that has driven the perpetrator, tracker, or Georgia DNR to be responsive or helpful in this dire search. If you are willing, please take a moment to spread the word or head over to Wally’s Facebook page to help get involved! Thank you so much!!!!
Since the news about Wally dropped, several fans have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their fury with the perpetrator.
whoever stole wally the alligator count your fucken days bitch
— nicole 🕷 (@endlingz) April 29, 2024
I support Capital Punishment on whoever stole Wally the emotional support alligator.
— NO CAP 🙅♂️🧢 CARROT (@Pickuptruckdude) April 28, 2024
Wally was already famous long before Loki. The nine-year-old alligator, known as WallyGator, had previously made headlines for his unconventional role as a support animal, particularly when he and his owner, Joie Henney, were denied entrance to watch a baseball game in September 2023.
Loki writer Eric Martin was the one to previously confirm that Alligator Loki was inspired by Wally. Martin shared a video of the gator in a now-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he explained that they used him as a visual reference during the CGI process. On set, Alligator Loki was portrayed by a stuffed animal, which Hiddleston once described as the “superior Loki.”
