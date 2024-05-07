Disney’s ‘Doctor Who’ Gets New First Look

Although generations of fans might be more familiar with the BBC sci-fi sensation, Disney+ is revamping Doctor Who for a new and exciting glow-up. The partnership with the House of Mouse has done wonders for the beloved series thus far, but how will the studio and its magical streaming service handle such a prolific show?

Although Disney hasn’t had its Mickey Mitts on Doctor Who very long, easing the transition by welcoming back series favorite David Tennant and introducing Neil Patrick Harris as one of his most prolific villains was definitely the right way to kick things off. Now that the introductions have been made, where will the series go from here?

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), will take viewers on a new host of adventures across the fabric of space and time, beginning with a two-episode premiere this weekend and a first look recently dropped this week. From the footage below, everyone’s favorite time traveler will take them on a cosmic joyride across the universe.

Doctor Who Jumps Onto Disney+

The preview above comes from the new episode “Space Babies,” and the reaction from Ruby Sunday is likely one shared by a sea of excited fans ready to take their next trip in the TARDIS. What’s On Disney Plus also gives viewers the following description of the adventure to come.

“This season of “Doctor Who” follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.” “The first episode is called “Space Babies” and sees Ruby learns the Doctor’s amazing secrets when he takes her to a Baby Farm in the future that’s being run by babies, but threatened by a bogeyman.”

A strange premise, but definitely not the most unusual concept for a Doctor Who episode, probably barely even the top 20. However, the report also features another detail that will be a major move for the series’ future.

A Big Step

The report also states,

“‘Space Babies’ will arrive on Friday, 10th May 2024 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally (excluding the UK). In the UK, it will be available at the same time, which is Saturday, 11th May 2024, at 12:00 a.m. GMT on BBC iPlayer, followed by BBC One later that day.”

Not only is the Doctor becoming more accessible through Disney+ , Disney’s streaming service is going to be the number one spot in time and space for Whovians to get their Doctor Who fix. Although it’s certainly understandable for some fans to have reservations about the studio getting involved with such an icon, but they can’t say it isn’t in good hands; especially since showrunner Russell T. Davies has all the utmost confidence in how the series will be handled.

Disney will kick off Doctor Who on May 10, 2024, and fans will be in for yet another series of incredible adventures with the madman in the big, blue box. It’s only a matter of time.

Are you excited for Disney’s new Who? Tell Inside the Magic What you think in the comments below!”