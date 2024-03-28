‘Doctor Who’ On Life Support as Disney Takes the Reins

If you tuned into Disney+ over the previous holiday season, you’ll have undoubtedly seen the return of David Tennant as everyone’s favorite time-traveling alien in the four Doctor Who specials that hype up the next regeneration in the Doctor’s series. However, the iconic sci-fi series from the BBC didn’t just warp to Disney by chance, as it might have actually been a hail mary for the long-running show.

Across the Atlantic, major changes are happening at the British Broadcasting Company, as the UK Television Licence which charged live broadcast viewers a hefty price of £169.50/$214 a year. That’s obviously a few dollars more than the current $139.99 a year for Disney+ in the States, but as more BBC viewers unplug from the nationwide network, the TARDIS begins to lose some of its momentum.

Doctor Who has been traveling the fabric of space and time while battling Daleks, Cybermen, Weeping Angels, and more for over 60 years. If viewers are turning from the BBC, the Doctor and his companions could be lost in space. Enter Disney with a golden opportunity for the beloved series.

Disney+ Calls the Doctor

Russell T. Davies, former Doctor Who showrunner, executive producer, and head writer, returned to set in 2021 with big plans for the series. Davies reportedly shared his thoughts on the BBC’s direction on They Like to Watch, where he stated,

“Somehow, surely, undoubtedly on its way out in some shape or form. I had already said in interviews that I think Doctor Who will have to become a co-pro; there’s no way the BBC is going to fund that. You’ve also got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is somehow, surely, undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form. What is Doctor Who going to do then? You have to prepare for that.”

In 2022, Disney made a deal with the producers and the BBC that the company’s magical streaming service would be the new home for all things New Who.

Per What’s On Disney Plus,

“As part of the deal, “Doctor Who” would continue to air on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK and Ireland, while everywhere else, new episodes of “Doctor Who” would premiere on Disney+.”

While the Doctor might be renegotiating his presence at his home planet on the BBC, the jump across the galaxy to Disney+ was a success for the series as it found a home amongst the top five most popular programs on the platform. So, what does this mean for Whovians on an international level?

A New Direction

Given the fact that Disney has its Mickey Mitts on some of the most popular sci-fi series currently streaming, thanks to its ownership of the Star Wars galaxy, it makes total sense that Doctor Who would be right at home. As Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson take over the TARDIS as the 15th Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday, the partnership with Disney promises new adventures across the universe with a Disney-sized budget.

Given some of the sci-fi and fantasy creations we have seen from Disney, Lucasfilm, and Marvel, it’s safe to say that the series has a vast toy box with which to play. After some of the delightful (and sometimes cheesy) CGI creatures and practical effects seen across the show’s 60+ years, the possibilities of what the series can create with Disney’s influence are endless.

Where will the TARDIS wind up next? Find out when all-new episodes of Doctor Who will premiere on Disney+ on May 10, 2024.

Are you ready for the Doctor's next adventure?