Disney Drops New ‘Doctor Who’ Announcement

Last Christmas, Disney+ subscribers were taken on a journey across time and space with everyone’s favorite man in the big blue box as Doctor Who arrived on Disney’s magical streaming service. However, the adventures with the Doctor are far from over.

Along with bringing David Tennant back into the white Converse sneakers of his most famous role, it was also revealed that the partnership with BBC would make Disney+ the place for the show’s American fans to get their fill of new Who as the Doctor’s latest regeneration sparked a brand new season. Naturally, the fandom is feeling more than a little fantastic.

Things at the TARDIS have been a little quiet since the holiday rush, but Disney just revealed a new update for the oncoming season on its socials (seen below), and fans of the beloved sci-fi series will definitely want to tune in.

Paging Doctor Who! The Doctor Returns Disney+

Your cosmic joyride awaits! See the trailer in ONE WEEK and stream #DoctorWho starting Friday, May 10 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZJtznyiZYm — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 15, 2024

Disney+ is promising a “cosmic joyride” with the Doctor and his new companion as Ncuti Gatwa assumes the role of the Fifteenth Doctor for the latest iteration of the famous series. Fans were already treated to a taste of Gatwa’s performance in 2023 as he wrapped up the special episodes after the defeat of Neil Patrick Harris’ Celestial Toymaker, and now they’ve been promised an official trailer before the new series arrives May 10, 2024.

Gatwa has some mighty big shoes to fill coming right off the heels of the great David Tennant, but his electric and eccentric personality does more than enough to help him stand out. Joined by his companion, Ruby Sunday, new and exciting trips across the fabric of time and space await both viewers and whatever entities the pair encounter.

Variety provided the following description for the new season,

“This season of ‘Doctor Who’ follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.”

Anytime the Doctor is involved, viewers can expect thrills, chills, and even some intensely emotional experiences wherever the plotlines take them. From Daleks to Cybermen to encounters with historical figures like William Shakespeare and Vincent Van Gogh, there’s no telling where or when the TARDIS might turn up.

