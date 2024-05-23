28-Year-Old Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Fans Demand Answers

As Disney enthusiasts, we’ve been eagerly tracking the major developments at Walt Disney World Resort, including potential changes at the Disney World theme parks.

From the thrilling openings of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT and TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom, to the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the parks are evolving in exciting ways. But one of the most intriguing prospects is the revival of the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival to its former glory, especially with the grand opening of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza on the horizon.

The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly impacted many of our favorite traditions at Disney parks, particularly the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival. We remember the days of tastings from renowned wineries, distilleries, and breweries. Celebrity chef panels were the highlight, where culinary stars would share their expertise and passion with us. The vibrant atmosphere was a foodie’s dream, and we’ve been longing for its full return.

With the completion of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, there’s a significant sense of anticipation in the air. These new additions promise to extend the allure of EPCOT’s festivals beyond the World Showcase, creating a fresh canvas for immersive exhibits and captivating entertainment. Imagine a space where we can gather with loved ones, explore new flavors, and indulge in culinary delights once again.

“With the new Communicore Hall opening, do you think Disney will return Food and Wine to its former glory? I’m talking Tastings from Wineries, Distilleries, and Breweries. Celebrity Chef Panels. All the stuff that Covid took away. Or are we just gonna be left with what we got?,” one fan shared in a social media thread.

A new era for EPCOT Festivals

CommuniCore Plaza, at the heart of this expansion, is designed to be a vibrant hub of interaction and engagement. Picture strolling through the plaza, discovering dynamic entertainment, and savoring delicious bites from around the world. The interactive exhibits will ignite our curiosity, and the festive atmosphere will remind us of why we fell in love with EPCOT in the first place.

Adjacent to the plaza, CommuniCore Hall stands as a testament to design and innovation. This marvel will host state-of-the-art showcases highlighting cutting-edge technologies and engaging presentations celebrating the wonders of the world. It’s a space that promises to captivate our imaginations and inspire us with the possibilities of the future.

For those of us who have cherished the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival’s unique experiences, the question remains: Will Disney bring back the tastings, celebrity chef panels, and other beloved events that COVID-19 took away? We certainly hope so. The spirit of community and connection that these events foster is something we’ve missed dearly.

As we watch the developments unfold, particularly through the lens of updated photos shared by @bioreconstruct on Twitter (X), it’s clear there’s still work to be done. But the vision is coming together, and the excitement is building.

Flags staged at CommuniCore Plaza for the upcoming show ¡Celebración Encanto! pic.twitter.com/C5AduUKHYA — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 18, 2024

The addition of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza is more than just new structures; it’s a beacon of hope for the return of the vibrant, immersive experiences that make EPCOT’s festivals so special. As Disney continues to embrace “the spirit of tomorrow,” we can look forward to creating new memories, indulging in culinary adventures, and celebrating the magic of togetherness.

When the new EPCOT area opens, it will come with a brand-new Encanto show.

“Everyone will be talking about Bruno from June 10-Sept. 6 because a new summer sing-along featuring the beloved songs and story of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” is in development now,” Disney shared in an announcement. “This new limited-time show, “¡Celebración Encanto!” runs several times throughout the day and will not only invite you and your family to sing along with some of your favorite songs, but you’ll also spot Mirabel and Bruno on the newly opened CommuniCore Plaza stage.”

Stay tuned as we keep you updated on the latest developments and construction projects happening at Walt Disney World Resort.