Disney Ride “Goes Black,” Hundreds Evacuate Queue in Terror

On Wednesday, hundreds of guests evacuated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in terror after the roller coaster allegedly “went black.” Panicked Disney cast members were spotted frantically running through the building, forcing Disney Park guests out of the queue and pre-show rooms.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in EPCOT’s World Discovery neighborhood two years ago this month. It features the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney coaster and ride vehicles that spin 360 degrees. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Drax, and Star-Lord on what begins as an educational field trip to the “Xandar pavilion” and ends with a fight to save the galaxy!

“Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology.”

Around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Redditor u/MrTonyBoloney and hundreds of other Walt Disney World Resort guests were forced to leave the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind line. The guest claimed that during the ride’s first pre-show, “the Terry Crews screen went black and they just kicked everyone out.”

Everyone kicked out of the queue at Guardians Cosmic Rewind?

It’s unclear what caused the emergency evacuation of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The roller coaster re-opened about 30 minutes after the incident. However, the Disney park guest said they didn’t receive adequate compensation for the inconvenience.

To ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, guests must reserve a Virtual Queue reservation or pay for an Individual Lightning Lane. The Disney Park guest allegedly purchased the paid FastPass and didn’t receive an automatic refund after the evacuation.

“We’ll probably ask for something at a blue tent tomorrow,” the Walt Disney World Resort guest explained. “There was no cast members available to talk to, they were all running around or actively escorting people.”

