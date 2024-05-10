Disney Adds More Marvel: Another Park Classic Receiving Superhero Retheme

If The Walt Disney Company loves to do one thing in 2024, it’s work as much IP into its theme parks as possible – especially Marvel.

The past few years have seen the opening of not one but two Avengers Campus lands (one in California Adventure, one in Walt Disney Studios Park), as well as a third Marvel land at Hong Kong Disneyland known as Stark Expo.

Not content with entire lands, Disney has also opened separate Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) attractions at both California Adventure and EPCOT, as well as announcing a temporary Marvel overlay for one of its most classic rides (“it’s a small world”) at Tokyo Disneyland from winter 2025.

The latter hasn’t gone down particularly well with Disney purists. After the announcement dropped in March, fans argued that it was “infuriating and a zillion times more disrespectful to the spirit of the attraction than the addition of (actual) Disney characters ever was.”

Despite the negative sentiment floating around the integration of Marvel into existing Disney properties, another addition was announced last month – and as of today, guests can finally book to experience it for themselves.

Disney’s Hollywood Hotel is officially debuting Marvel rooms as of this summer. The hotel (which, as you probably guessed from the name, is inspired by classic Hollywood) only reopened from its mass makeover last year but saved a special surprise for the superhero-obsessed until 2024.

Marvel-themed rooms now available at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel 🛏️ Reservations will start from May 10th for check-in on August 9th! #HKDL_info

Like Disney’s existing Marvel hotel, Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel in Disneyland Paris, the rooms feature subtle Art Deco touches inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rooms are limited but are now open for bookings for check-in dates after August 10, 2024.

This may be the latest Marvel addition to Disney’s theme parks, but it certainly won’t be the last. In September, Marvel superheroes will make their Tokyo Disney Resort debut in its brand-new, as-yet-unnamed fireworks show. Disneyland Resort is also set to receive a new Avengers E-Ticket attraction at some point in the future, as previewed at Destination D23 in September.

Hong Kong Disneyland is also said to receive another Marvel E-Ticket attraction named Avengers Quinjet Experience (although the park hasn’t offered an update on this in a few years). Meanwhile, rumors have swirled that Disney World could receive its own Avengers Campus as a part of the resort’s $17 billion investment plan over the next decade.

Do you think Disney should integrate more Marvel into its theme parks? Let us know in the comments!