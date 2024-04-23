Guests Left With “Serious Injuries” After Riding Universal’s Gentlest Attraction

Two guests are alleging that one of the most unassuming attractions at Universal Orlando Resort left them with “serious injuries.”

Lawsuits are part of the package of any theme park, with each receiving its fair share every year. The majority of these cases are filed over accidental injuries, such as the man who said SeaWorld Orlando’s Ice Breaker roller coaster caused “permanent injuries” when it made an abrupt stop and the guest who claimed that she sustained a “bodily injury” while riding a water slide at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

More recently, a female guest took legal action against Universal Orlando Resort in February after allegedly suffering a brain injury while riding Universal Studios Florida’s Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

During the incident – which took place in February 2023 – Geriann Clem’s head “shook violently and slammed into her seat’s headrest throughout the duration of the ride,” consequently causing a “traumatic brain injury” that has caused “loss of capacity for enjoyment of life.”

Now, another lawsuit has been filed against Universal Orlando Resort. This time, however, it’s for a much more mild attraction – one that most guests wouldn’t even consider to be a ‘ride.’

According to Fox 35 Orlando, a Florida couple alleged that they sustained serious injuries on the moving walkway that takes guests to the entrance of Universal Orlando Resort.

The lawsuit was filed against Universal City Development Partners, Ltd. in Orange County earlier this month. It claims that Broward County residents Susan and Wayne Moonsie were injured while visiting the resort on April 20, 2022.

While riding the moving walkway, it allegedly malfunctioned and “came to a sudden and unexpected complete stop, which shook (the Moonsies) and others on the escalator at the same time.”

As all Universal Orlando Resort regulars will know, the moving walkway transports guests between parking and the entrance of CityWalk – the shopping and dining district that serves as the prelude to both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

The Moonsies’ lawsuit argues that the theme park neglected to maintain and inspect the walkway properly. They claim to have since suffered “significant and serious bodily injuries” which have caused them physical handicap, disfigurement, mental pain and suffering, loss of income, loss of the capacity for enjoyment of life, and incurred medical expenses.

As a result, they’re seeking a judgment in excess of $50,000 (plus costs) and a trial by jury.

Universal will be adding more attractions to its roster in 2025 with the opening of Epic Universe. The resort’s third theme park (fourth if you include its water park Volcano Bay) is set to include a third Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, as well as lands inspired by How to Train Your Dragon (2010) and Universal Classic Monsters – not to mention Central Florida’s very own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD location.

What’s your favorite attraction at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments!