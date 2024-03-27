Doctor Confirms Universal Coaster May Cause Blindness, Permanent Brain Damage

In a developing story that focuses on Geriann Clem, a Universal Orlando resort guest who took a family vacation that was meant to be extremely memorable but ended up being the complete opposite.

When guests plan a trip to Universal or any theme park, they do not expect to come out with a permanent brain injury that is going to rock the course of their future, but that is exactly what happened to Geriann Clem.

As per court filings submitted on Wednesday, February 28, Geriann Clem, accompanied by her husband Richard Clem, residents of Broward County, Florida, visited Universal Orlando Resort in February 2023, where Geriann made the decision to experience the roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida’s Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit where she claims to have been violently injured.

CBS had an exclusive interview with Geriann and her husband, as they went into detail on the trauma that the ride has caused to her body. When describing what happened, Geriann said, “What I remember is that it started going up on an incline, and then it just felt like I was out of control. I was getting thrown side to side. Really hard, violently. And then I just remembered, I just want this to be over. The next thing I know, it was over.”

Geriann was with her two 19-year-old daughters, who called their father, Richard Clem as soon as they got off the coaster, alerting him that they no longer were able to speak to their mother and that she did not know their names. The daughters expressed that their mother no longer knew where she was and was unable to read signs around her. The father instructed the children to get immediate help, which they did from a Universal team member. Universal also self-reported the injury to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as a headache.

The family then left Universal and went back to their hotel. It was not stated if they were staying at a Universal Orlando resort, but Richard stated that he saw his wife run to the bathroom and begin to throw up. Geriann Clem was then taken to hospital on March 15, 2023. This was after her trip concluded, back home at a local hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

The doctor notes state, “Although there has been a slight decrease in the size in the predominantly hypoattenuating left cerebral convexity subdural hemorrhage which now measures 5 mm thick (previously 7 mm thick), there has been interval development of new dependent acute hemorrhagic products. Mild chronic microvascular disease.”

Clem’s doctor provided her head scan results, which were taken months after the original injury; on these results, we can see that there was still brain bleeds from the incident on the coaster at Universal Orlando Resort.

The doctor said that the findings are compatible with a traumatic brain injury and that there is quantitative evidence of a permanent traumatic brain injury. Her lawyer, Justin Bailey, also spoke to CBS, reinstating the fact that her medical injury is proof that she did sustain a permanent brain injury from the roller coaster.

Last month, the Clem family filed a lawsuit against Universal Orlando Resort. The Clem’s are accusing Universal of negligence and loss of consortium and are seeking over $50,000 in damages.

The lawsuit states that the defendant, Universal, failed to warn Geriann that her head would be shaken and slammed against the headrest of her seat while riding the coaster Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. Universal responded to CBS, stating, “The company does not comment on pending litigation”.

Universal does have an online rider safety booklet that describes the coaster as a high-speed roller coaster, “that includes sudden and dramatic acceleration, climbing, tilting, and dropping.”

Clem was asked how her life has changed since she went on the roller coaster, she stated that for the first half of the year, after sustaining the injuries, she was having visual seizures. She also reported partial blindness. She stated that as a graphic designer, it was impossible for her to do her work. After a year, she still has trouble with memory issues.

Universal advises guests to read all of the health and safety rules for each attraction; these can typically be found on the outside of the attraction before entering the queue and also before entering the ride vehicle itself; they state that not every ride is alike and different rides will have different levels of intensity that may not be suitable for all guests and riders.

A recent video circulating on social media claims that the roller coaster dominating the front section of Universal Studios Florida’s New York streets has been deemed the worst in Florida. The video highlights several positive features of the coaster, such as its 90-degree lift hill, its impressive 167-foot height, and its exhilarating drop. However, it also suggests that once the ride begins, it feels akin to being trapped in the midst of an EF5 tornado.

The coaster fanatic who made the video noted that the ride is not at all smooth, bangs the head of the rider, and is headache-inducing.

Do you find Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit to be a smooth or bumpy experience at Universal Orlando Resort?