Universal Ride Officially Deemed “Worst Coaster in the World”

When guests visit a theme park, especially any theme park in the Orlando area, they are expecting world-class thrills with the best ride technology and theming. There should never be anything, for example, at Six Flags that exceeds a ride of a similar nature at Walt Disney World.

When guests do visit Walt Disney World, there are certain areas of thrill for those who like to have their heart rate pump a little extra. Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, TRON Lightcycle / Run, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, and Expedition Everest are just a few of the more thrilling rides that Disney has to offer.

If you are headed to Magic Kingdom to experience extreme thrills, it is likely not the theme park for you. However, if you are heading to the theme park so that you can watch one of the best fireworks shows in the world, you are at the right place. At Universal Orlando Resort, you will not be seeing Cinderella Castle, but you will be able to dive into the world of movies, jump into Minion Land, and experience some top-notch thrills.

If guests really want to scream, Universal Orlando Resort has them covered. Both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure have amazing coasters and thrill attractions that are heavily geared towards adults. That being said, there are also tons of options for children to enjoy, making the theme parks very well-rounded.

If you like Harry Potter and coasters, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is for you. Both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley posses amazing rides such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts are both coaster-type rides with amazing show scenes that combine speed, thrill, and theming.

VelociCoaster in the Jurassic Park section of Islands of Adventure is the most thrilling coaster in Orlando, with 150 ft massive drops, and two mega-launches.

Overall, Universal thrill rides usually have a very good look, but there are some that should consider potentially shutting down. Some of the older coasters, like The Incredible Hulk, are a lot shakier and less smooth than the newer options. But one coaster has gained the title of being the worst coaster in the state. Luckily, this means it is not the worst in the country or the world, but being deemed to be so horrible is not a great look either.

Theme Park Truths took to TikTok to share that Rip Ride Rockit, the coaster that takes over the front half of Universal Studios Florida in the streets of New York, is officially the worst in Florida. The video shares all of the positive aspects of the coaster, like the 90 degree lift hill and drop, and the 167 ft height, but also shares that once it begins, the coaster feels like you are stuck in the middle of a EF5 tornado.

The coaster fanatic noted that the ride is not at all smooth, bangs the head of the rider, and is headache-inducing. Interestingly enough, commenters on the video noted that they think that this explanation of the coaster is an exaggeration and that this coaster is not as bad as described. Many stated that The Incredible Hulk is worse, while others agreed stating that they needed “two back adjustments” to get back into place after riding the coaster. Many did agree that this is the worst coaster in the world.

Rip Ride Rockit is a coaster that allows guests who ride to pick a song that will blast in their ears as they loop through Universal Studios Florida on the rocket red track. One of the things that makes the 167-foot tall steel coaster stand out among other coasters, aside from the fact that it reaches speeds of 65 mph, is that there is an interactive element for guests.

It has also been rumored that Universal may be removing the ride soon; that being said, it did just undergo a refurbishment.

The song list allowed used to allow guests to choose from a variety of 30 different songs from various genres before reaching the tophat on the coaster. Now, that list has been reduced to only five songs for guests, further igniting the rumors that Universal wants to remove this ride entirely.

The remaining song choices for guests to choose from are as follows:

Classic Rock/Metal: “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance

Rap/Hip-Hop: “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

Club/Electronica: “Sandstorm” by Darude

Pop/Disco: “Waterloo” by ABBA

Country: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” By Shania Twain

What do you think is the worst coaster in Florida? Let us know in the comments below!