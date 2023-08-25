Incomplete Universal Coaster Remains Operational for Guests

If you are someone who likes to travel to Orlando to visit the theme parks, you know that each theme park has its own set of strengths.

Theme park fans in Orlando surely know of all the “big guys”. Walt Disney World Resort sits on land large enough to fill San Francisco, fitting four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT), two water parks, and a eating/shopping District, Disney Springs. If you drive down the I-4 highway, you will eventually hit SeaWorld Orlando, home to aquatic fun and massive thrill coasters. Continue toward Downtown Orlando, and you arrive at Universal Orlando Resort, a theme park haven filled with Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, and soon, Epic Universe. The theme park also encompasses Volcano Bay, their water park.

If you are headed to Magic Kingdom to experience extreme thrills, it is likely not the theme park for you. However, if you are heading to the theme park so that you can watch one of the best fireworks shows in the world, you are at the right place. At Universal Orlando Resort, you will not be seeing Cinderella Castle, but you will be able to dive into the world of movies, jump into Minion Land, and experience some top-notch thrills.

From The Incredible Hulk to VelociCoaster, the level of thrills is very high at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Recently, Universal removed one attraction that felt both abandoned and invisible for quite some time, as barely any guests ever used the paid offering. Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure originally offering rock climbing to guests at an added cost. At Universal Studios Florida, you could find them in the streets of New York, and in Islands of Adventure, it was next to Jurassic Park River Adventure.

Although these two attractions existed, their lack of popularity made them look more like an obstruction than a ride option.

That being said, rock climbing has a small level of thrill, but isn’t heart-pumping material for an adrenaline junkie, at least, not at a theme park.

When the Wizarding World of Harry Potter was added to Islands of Adventure, the attractions available were Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, as well as Dragon Challenge (also known as Dueling Dragons). The coaster was re-themed to fit the Harry Potter aesthetic, fitting into the fourth film and novel, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

The ride was a fan-favourite for it’s duelling aspect, where guests would go through an inverted loop where riders on each side of the coaster would pass through at the same time, leaving their legs a mere 18 inches apart. This did cause injury, however, when a cell phone slipped out of one Guest hands and cut open another guest face on the opposite coaster, ending the dueling aspect of the coaster for life.

Universal made the decision to close Dragon Challenge permanently on September 4, 2017. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened in its place in 2019.

Luckily, there are still some “older” coasters in existence that have not been torn down by Universal… yet.

Bioreconstruct shared a photo of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit now that it has reopened from refurbishment. That being said it has been missing its iconic banner which is huge and covers the entirety of the drop section of the ride for quite some time.

Banners still missing from tower of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

Thankfully, this does not effect the operational issues of the coaster!

Rip Ride Rockit is a coaster that allows guests who ride to pick a song that will blast in their ears as they loop through Universal Studios Florida on the rocket red track. One of the things that makes the 167-foot tall steel coaster stand out among other coasters, aside from the fact that it reaches speeds of 65 mph, is that there is an interactive element for guests.

