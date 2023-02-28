Universal Breaks Internet, Gives “Unwritten Rule” Guests Should Follow

It should go without saying at Universal Orlando Resort, right?

If you’re visiting Universal Orlando Resort, you’re likely coming to enjoy the two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park. To get to the theme parks, though, you’ll have to first go through Universal CityWalk.

Universal CityWalk is home to many delicious eateries and restaurants, including VooDoo Doughnuts, Big Fire American Fare, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, HardRock Cafe, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen, Vivo Italian Kitchen, and many more.

In addition to all the great dining options, Universal CityWalk is also home to many shops and Universal’s Great Movie Escape, an immersive escape room experience.

But, even before you get to all the shops and dining options, you’ll pass through security and go through one of the most beloved parts of any trip to Universal Orlando Resort: We’re talking about the moving walkway.

Universal Orlando recently shared “an unwritten rule” that Guests should follow while on the moving walkway, and it makes a lot of sense.

Unwritten rule of the Moving Walkway:

Left Right

| | |

|Walk |Stand|

| | |

| | | — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 28, 2023

If you’re on the moving walkway and you want to let it take you to the theme parks or away from the theme parks without walking, move to the right so that others who are trying to walk can move through. If you’re trying to walk, please don’t push through and be courteous to other Guests who are enjoying the walkway, as well.

While visiting Universal Orlando, you’ll be able to experience many thrilling attractions, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which located at both theme parks. In addition, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, E.T Adventure Ride, MEN IN BLACK: Alien, The Simpsons Ride, Revenge of the Mummy, and many more attractions are open and waiting on your visit.

For more information on planning an Universal Orlando visit– including Universal Express Pass and special holiday events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and Holidays at Universal–please visit the official website.

