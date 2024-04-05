Haunted Mansion Returns to Original Walt Disney Design, Studio Accidently Leaks

With the recent developments surrounding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Walt Disney Imagineering has been shoved into the spotlight as the company unveils bigger and better technological marvels with its new YouTube series. Not only does Disney’s We Call It Imagineering pull back the curtain on some of our favorite rides, but it might have just leaked a major development at the Haunted Mansion.

The first episode of the new series is available on YouTube entirely for free, with no Disney+ subscription required. It gives viewers just one small taste of the latest and exciting things coming to the Disney parks. But while everyone is oohing and awing at the new animatronics featuring the cast of The Princess and the Frog, one eagle-eyed viewer points out that one of Disney’s landmark rides is getting an extensive addition.

The Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s most iconic and ingenious creations, and its legacy continues to thrive across multiple parks. However, there’s been some competition between Disneyland and the one at the Walt Disney World Resort. While it was only a tiny glimpse, Disney influencer @mr.unofficialceo points out a major new addition possibly coming to the manor.

Disney Teases a New Haunted Mansion Addition

Longtime Haunted Mansion fans are very familiar with the name “Rolly Crump,” as he was essential in forming Gracey Manor’s identity. One of his original concepts was the Museum of the Weird, a walkthrough attraction that would have featured multiple oddities crafted by Crump and the Imagineers. The Candle Man was one such feature, and it has since become one of the late Disney Legend’s signature creations.

While the Candle Man and the rest of the museum were ultimately scrapped, the fixture has had something of a revival in recent years. One of the most recent examples featured a modern update of the idea aboard the Disney Treasure. Could a larger scale model mean Disney might revisit the idea.

Back to the Drawing Board?

As pointed out in the video above, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is currently undergoing renovations as well as revamping its queue. It might also be possible that Disney is incorporating elements from Crump’s Museum of the Weird to separate the Disneyland original from its other counterparts.

That said, it seems highly unlikely Disney Imagineering would build a full Candle Man and not have him incorporated in the ride in some fashion. Given the interest, he’s clearly more than just set dressing. While we might be getting this fixture, the rest of the exhibit has yet to be mentioned.

While the Imagineering series only has one episode released at the time of writing, it might inspire a new interest in the Disney Park staple, as well as generate clout surrounding its history. Either way, it’s going to garner a lot of attention from hardcore Park-Hoppers.

Would you visit the Museum of the Weird? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!