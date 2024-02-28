Disney Legend Suffers Massive Burns From Haunted Mansion Effect

With its highly magical reputation, the Walt Disney Company rarely ventures into legitimately scary territory, but a recent feature in the Haunted Mansion Parlor recently scorched one of Disney’s Imagineers beyond recognition. Offhand Disney shared the full image of the damage in the photo below.

I’m LIVING for this Wax Candle Man Renaissance we’re currently in.

For those unaware, the legend himself, Rolly Crump, is getting a tribute bust in the Haunted Mansion Parlor on the Disney Treasure. He’s melting as a reference to the GREAT Wax Candle Man.

The melting visage of “Brother Rolland” in the Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard the Disney Treasure is a memorial fixture in honor of the late Rolly Crump, one of Walt Disney’s original Imagineers responsible for some of the most iconic scenes, sequences, and characters in the original Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

Since the Haunted Mansion Parlor was designed as a love letter to different concepts and characters during the attraction’s early days, it utilizes several scrapped ideas from the ride in a brand new way for a new generation of Disney fans. Characters like the Sea Captain and effects like the demonic fireplace are now front and center for the ship’s newest bar, but one fixture pays tribute to easily one of the scariest ideas from the manor’s origins.

The Haunted Mansion Honors Rolly Crump

Although Rolly Crump was just one of the many talented Imagineers responsible for bringing the Haunted Mansion to life, many of the attraction’s distinctive features and setpieces came from concepts single-handedly designed and pitched by Crump himself. Many of which came from his unfortunately canceled Museum of the Weird.

The Museum of the Weird, elaborated here by Offhand Disney’s YouTube channel,” was meant to be a walkthrough attraction on the Haunted Mansion’s grounds. While the add-on was ultimately scrapped, many of the artifacts designed by Crump were later added to the final attraction.

While the “Donald Duck” chair, demon clock, ghostly pipe organ, and the hands reaching out from the wall were featured in the ride we know today, one of the museum’s most distinguishing features never made it out of the conceptual phase. The Candle Man was one of Crump’s ideas that never entirely made it to fruition… until now.

Although the gruesome figure of human remains dripping wax onto the carpet as its head and fingers blazed in the darkness received a small appearance at the Haunted Mansion Holiday in 2023, a fully realized version of the idea was never truly featured until Rolly Crump’s memorial bust at the Haunted Mansion Parlor. The image of half of Crump’s face melting off might put some voyagers off their cocktails, but hardcore fans of the manor will undoubtedly be thrilled to know that his eerie legacy lives on.

