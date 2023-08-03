Disney Redesigns Hatbox Ghost for Limited Time

The celebrated attraction, Haunted Mansion, has a devoted fanbase captivated by the amount of countless details and uncharacteristically spooky vibe. While there are many notable happy haunts like the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota, Constance the Hatchet Bride and Victor the Organist, the most notorious ghoul of them all is the Hatbox Ghost. The fan-favorite specter materialized for Disneyland’s 60th anniversary and has remained at the ominous attraction ever since. Now, the beloved creation will transform into a limited edition tiki mug.

This legendary attraction resident became a mythical figure when he was removed after the first year of the ride’s opening in August 1969. The cloaked creep with the ghoulish grin was originally placed in the attic area of the attraction. Coincidentally, the headless haunt was in the same area where the head-chopping Bride resides now. This first version of skeletal spirit was one of the most striking on the ride because his specialty was that he could take off his own head. Yet, as quickly as he manifested for guests, he just as swiftly vanished from ride altogether.

His disappearance does not portray “an aura of foreboding,” rather he was a technological nightmare for Disney Imagineers. The Hatbox Ghost would keep breaking down, detracting from the ride’s immersion, so he was removed indefinitely. His iconic look still remained in the mind’s of Haunted Mansion fans as his reputation become folkloric. Eventually, he made his comeback in 2015 and continues to be a ride staple.

The Disneyland Resort is now introducing a limited edition Hatbox Ghost tiki mug to commemorate Haunted Mansion’s 54th anniversary. The item will be sold at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. This withering wraith has been remade to look to look more Hawaiian in design. He will be a ghostly teal green, with a black glaze and served with a specialty cocktail.

This exclusive collectible will not be available until 11:30 AM, PST on August 9, 2023. Guests will be limited to two mugs per person, per transaction until supplies last.