Brand-New “Jurassic” Movie Reveals Full Cast and Release Date

Jurassic World 4 had better watch out — a new “Jurassic” movie set in the ’80s is coming.

It’s no lie to say that the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise has a monopoly on dinosaur movies. In fact, with the exception of those films, the genre is seriously lacking. The only other flicks that come to mind are the likes of the animated classic The Land Before Time (1988), Peter Jackson’s King Kong (2005), and Disney’s Dinosaur (2000). But now, a new dinosaur movie is set to go toe-to-toe with Jurassic World 4 (2025).

Flowervale Street (2025) is an upcoming science fiction movie from David Robert Mitchell, who’s best known for his breakout indie slasher flick It Follows (2015). While we know the film is set in the ’80s, stars Anne Hathaway as a mother searching for her two lost sons, and that dinosaurs are apparently involved, the project has been hush-hush since it was announced last year. In February, Ewan McGregor joined the cast as Hathaway’s on-screen husband, and, per Variety, Maisy Stella, star of this year’s Sundance (2024), is now onboard. Per Deadline, Jordan Alexa Davis, PJ Byrne, and Christian Convery have also been added.

Last year, Oscar Isaac was reportedly cast in the film, but he hasn’t been confirmed.

The film reportedly has an $80M budget and is being backed by Warner Bros. Pictures and produced by JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot company (which, it should be noted, has given us some other super-mysterious monster movies over the years such as Cloverfield, Super 8, and 10 Cloverfield Lane). Flowervale Street is said to be “a thrill-ride” that will be shot in IMAX, which also lends to the likelihood that it’s of the blockbuster variety and far from the indie confines of Mitchell’s previous works such as It Follows and Under the Silver Lake (2018).

However, while the film is rumored to feature dinosaurs, in an interview with Collider in February, Ewan McGregor seemingly debunked the idea, saying:

“Well, I don’t know where they’re getting dinosaurs from. That may or may not be the case. But no, I like [David Robert Mitchell] very much, this film director, and I like very much the idea of working with Anne Hathaway. I’ve got a feeling that I think the two of us as parents will be… Yeah, I’m trying not to say anything. I’ve spoiled that part. We’re both parents. It’s gonna be fun, I think. It’s difficult to say more about it without saying anything about it. I think you’ve got to take everything with a pinch of salt that you read online at the moment, you know what I mean?”

With that said, he’s probably been told to keep the premise under wraps.

Recently, some set photos of Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor were shared on X/Twitter. Check them out below, per the user “Ewan McGregor Daily”:

A couple more photos of Ewan and Anne Hathaway on the #FlowervaleStreet set! pic.twitter.com/BcINtIJLcz — Ewan McGregor Daily (@EwanDaily) April 4, 2024

Flowervale Street will be released on May 16, 2025, just under two months before the seventh installment in the long-running Jurassic Park/Jurassic World film series, which is being directed by Gareth Edwards and will reportedly star Scarlett Johansson.

What do you think Flowervale Street is about?