EXCLUSIVE: Director Andy Chen Talks New Spider-Man Film

Any Marvel fan worth their salt knows the ins and outs of our favorite friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man. Peter Parker has inspired hope and optimism as he triumphs over evil doers since the ’60s, but that might soon be getting ready to change (as seen in the footage below)

Brought to fans by Locust Garden Pictures, The Spider is an upcoming fan-made short film that takes Peter Parker’s familiar origin story from the original Marvel comics and reimagines it as a dark and gruesome body-horror affair. While the trailer above definitely has some notes of Sam Raimi, the ambitious new retelling lends it an intense, creature-feature flavor all its own.

Directed by indie filmmaker Andy Chen, The Spider puts a new spin on the familiar superhero formula and casts Walking Dead alumnus Chandler Riggs in the lead role of Peter Parker. With monstrous transformation sequences and trippy visuals, it’s an impressive fan film that should truly get Marvel’s attention. Inside the Magic recently reached out to Chen about his upcoming monstrous and Marvel-ous vision, and he was kind enough to answer a few questions before the feature releases.

A Spider-Man Q&A with Director Andy Chen

Reimagining such an iconic character with generations of fans is no easy task, and the director’s vision is clearly a unique interpretation of the classic radioactive spider plotline. Shortly after covering the film’s official trailer release, Inside the Magic reached out to Chen and had the opportunity to ask a few questions about The Spider.

Q: Marvel is home to a wide variety of characters, why did you pick Spider-Man for a horror retelling? A: Spider-Man has always been one of my favorite comic book characters and when the idea of a horror version of Spider-Man came to mind, it just seemed like the perfect match. There’s so much room to take a superhero origin story and reimagine it as a body horror film with the unpredictability and uncontrollability of newly manifested powers.

Q: The Spider is a non-profit fan film. Can you share how that affects production? A: Since we don’t own the rights to the material and we made this without permission, a big concern was that there’s a chance this could get flagged and taken down. So it was a big decision figuring out how much money to invest and how much time and effort we wanted to put in during the beginning. But there’s so much love for fan-made films on Youtube and there’s already so many Spider-Man ones out there, my fingers are crossed that people love this too and I don’t get in trouble! Q: Would you ever want to make a full-length feature film for Marvel? If so, who would you want to see on the big screen? A: Best case scenario would be to make The Spider into a real feature-length film. I already have a pitch ready for Sony if they want to make this a real thing! Q: Can you tell us about having Chandler Riggs as Peter Parker and what he brings to the role? A: Casting Chandler has been the best thing we could have done for this project. Besides having the perfect look for Peter Parker, Chandler has the skills from all his years of acting in The Walking Dead. He’s also a HUGE Spider-Man fan and is passionate and enthusiastic for the character. And his fanbase has been so supportive about this project too, it’s been nothing but a blessing.

Q: Would you ever adapt another superhero to the horror genre?

A: If not Spider-man, I’d be down for any horror adaptation of a superhero movie. Maybe an X-men one? I loved what Brightburn did with the Superman story and with so many alternative universes and darker comic books existing in the Marvel world already, I think doing a more grounded and gritty superhero film would be fun.

Spidey Gets Scary

As pointed out by the director, this is a completely new take on the Spider-Man mythos , and one that will most certainly get a vocal reaction from hardcore fans. The question is, are they ready for a Spider-Man-made-monster?

The film officially releases on April 19, 2024, and it’s sure to be a thrilling and chilling experience for Marvel fans everywhere . Inside the Magic would love to thank Andy Chen again for his time and willingness to share his vision.

Are you excited for a Spider-Man horror movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!