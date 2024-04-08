‘Spider-Man 4’ Canceled, Tom Holland Commits to New Project

If you are a Marvel fan who is eager for Spider-Man 4 to finally get into production, we have some bad news! It seems that Tom Holland is once again prioritizing a new project over getting back in character as Peter Parker.

Only a week ago, many people were April Fooled into thinking that Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire were developing their long-awaited Spider-Man 4. It turns out that neither the director nor the star have any plans to do that, though it seems entirely probably we will see Maguire show back up as Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in some Marvel Cinematic Universe project, likely Secret Wars.

But if there is a Spider-Man 4 actually in development with Tom Holland, it seems to be temporarily canceled if reports that the British actor is extending his new theatrical gig. It was announced some time ago that Holland would return to London’s West End to star in a Jamie Lloyd production of Romeo & Juliet, which sold out with a Taylor Swift-like rapidity. Holland began his career on the West End in a supporting role in the musical Billy Elliot (which he would later lead), so the 12-week performance has been treated as a welcome return to his roots.

However, it is now being reported (via The Daily Mirror) that, after its initial run, the Tom Holland Romeo & Juliet will be transferred from the Duke of York’s Theatre to Broadway in New York City, meaning that any plans that Marvel Studios has for Spider-Man 4 are going to have to take a backseat to Shakespeare.

Apparently, after Romeo & Juliet closes in August, the production, which also stars Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, will be moved to an as-yet-unknown venue in NYC. The Daily Mirror states, “Romeo & Juliet will head to Broadway after its London run, with details to be announced in due course. While director Jamie Lloyd has made a name for his minimalist adaptations of classic texts, the headline grabber for what is essentially yet another production of Romeo & Juliet is undoubtedly its leading man. Fans can’t wait to watch the Marvel hero test out his acting chops up close and personal, and with tickets costing around £200, it’s an incredibly lucrative earner.”

That does not seem to leave a lot of room for Spider-Man 4 to get into production and will likely make quite a few fans of Peter Parker pretty furious. On the other hand, Marvel Studios is currently in heavy reboot mode after Disney CEO Bob Iger laid down the law about only releasing “quality” movies and shows, so maybe this could potentially actually be helpful for Spider-Man 4 plans.

Interfering with plans for Spider-Man 4 is not the only controversial aspect of the Tom Holland Romeo & Juliet. Since Francesca Amewudah-Rivers was announced in a lead role, the Black actress has received an enormous and vile backlash from people who claim that a POC woman being cast as a fictional character is somehow revisionist or devaluing the play.

Although the production has not yet opened, the controversy has been fierce enough that director Jamie Lloyd has already made a public statement via the Duke of York’s Theatre social media, saying:

Following the announcement of our Romeo & Juliet cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company. This must stop. We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment. We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place, in our industry or in our wider communities. Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities. Our rehearsal room is full of joy, compassion, and kindness. We celebrate the extraordinary talent of our incredible collaborators.

Romeo & Juliet is scheduled to open on May 11. Marvel Studios has not yet released information on a potential Spider-Man 4.

Do you think Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, or Tobey Maguire will return for Spider-Man 4? Tell us in the comments below!