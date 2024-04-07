Sony’s Live-Action Spider-Man Universe Finally Reveals Its Peter Parker

We finally know who Peter Parker is in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

While the first two installments in the live-action shared cinematic universe, Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), which star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, grossed a combined $1.36B at the global box office, they weren’t met with the friendliest neighborhood welcome from fans and critics.

And then Morbius (2022) came out of the waterspout, and the audiences and critics returned to flush the Jared Leto-starring spinoff out. It didn’t perform terribly ($167.5M over $75 — $83M), but the film ultimately amounted to nothing more than a bad meme (remember “It’s Morbin’ Time”?), and did nothing to build upon Sony’s already underwhelming series.

But besides the quality of the films, one of the biggest problems with Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is the titular wall-crawler himself. Where is he? Who is he?

By the time Morbius was out in theaters, fans were also even more confused about how the three movies connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Given the fact we’re talking about two completely separate movie studios, there’s nothing to say they should be connected. But the films certainly suggest otherwise, although they seem to dodge the idea of the “original” Spider-Man and instead lean into the Multiversal versions of the character.

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) is transported into the MCU where he watches J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) reveal that Spider-Man’s true identity is Peter Parker on a news bulletin on TV — this is, of course, the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), which stars Tom Holland as the iconic web-slinger.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) repays the favor by featuring a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene in which Eddie Brock is transported back to his own universe by Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) but not without leaving a piece of Venom symbiote behind. To further confuse matters, Sony’s Morbius has a mid-credits scene in which Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) villain Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton) is transported from the MCU to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Is Spider-Man in Madame Web?

So, we know that both these universes are connected via the Multiverse (No Way Home solidifies this by bringing in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man), but we still don’t know what version of Spidey occupies Sony’s shared cinematic universe. And if you were hoping this year’s fourth installment, Madame Web (2024), would finally provide some meaningful answers, you probably know by now how very wrong you were. In fact, it didn’t just fail to connect everything together (enter spiderweb pun right here), it has become the most-talked-about film of the year so far for all the wrong reasons (it was lambasted by fans and critics and grossed only $99.8M against its $80M budget).

However, some good may have come from Madame Web after all; something that finally sheds some light on who Peter Parker/Spider-Man is in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. While some set photos from Morbius led many to believe this universe was set in the same one as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (said photos featured graffiti of Tobey Maguire’s Spidey), they never made it to the final cut. And with Tom Holland’s version of the super-arachnid existing out in the Multiverse, this surely leaves Andrew Garfield’s Spidey from The Amazing Spider-Man movies — a Multiversal version of him, at least — as the only possible contender out of the three.

While Madame Web takes place before Peter Parker is even born (although his birth is depicted in the film), some concept art has now been revealed by artist Sebastian Meyer (via ComicBookMovie.com), which, surprisingly, depict Tom Holland‘s Spidey battling the film’s villain Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) above New York City and alongside a skyscraper. You can check out the artwork here.

Of course, neither scene nor Spidey himself made it to the film (which is probably a good thing considering Holland’s squeaky clean MCU run so far: Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home, Captain America: Civil War, and the two Avengers sequels, Infinity War and Endgame), but it was obviously being considered by Sony. That said, it was revealed earlier this year that Sony originally intended to feature Andrew Garfield’s version of Spidey.

What a tangled web Sony’s Spider-Man Universe weaves…

Madame Web is now available to watch at home. It stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra “Cassie” Webb/Madame Webb, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin, Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, Mike Epps as O’Neil, Emma Roberts as Mary Parker, Adam Scott as Ben Parker, Kerry Bishé as Constance Webb, Zosia Mamet as Amaria, José María Yazpik as Santiago.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe will continue with Kraven the Hunter (2024), which releases on August 30, 2024, and Venom: The Last Dance (2025), which releases on October 25, 2024.

