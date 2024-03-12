Beloved Marvel Star Still Unsure Why He Was in ‘Morbius’

Years after the disastrous film came out, a superhero icon is still unsure as to why he appeared in the box office failure Morbius (2022).

It seems that Sony Pictures has been on a roll when it comes to terrible Spider-Man spinoff films. While the Venom franchise starring Tom Hardy has been well-received by audiences, it hasn’t matched up to the standard set by the Tom Holland films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A movie that failed with audiences and critics alike was Morbius (2022). Starring talented actors like Jared Leto (Dr. Michael Morbius), Matt Smith (Lucien/Milo Morbius), Adria Arjona (Dr. Martine Bancroft), and Jared Harris (Dr. Emile Nicholas), the film based on the living vampire from Marvel Comics was one of the largest flops in superhero history.

One of the most shocking moments in the film came from a cameo appearance halfway through the credits that connected the Sony Spider-Man spinoffs to the MCU. Not only did this confuse audiences, but it confused the actor in the role and the entire crew as well.

No One Can Explain This ‘Morbius’ Cameo

In a recent appearance on the Happy and Sad podcast, Marvel villain and Batman icon Michael Keaton spoke about many of his most popular performances. On top of that, he was asked if he could explain his appearance in the much-maligned film. Not only did the Beetlejuice (1988) star have no idea what was happening, but neither did anyone else.

“No idea. None. Zero… And even they couldn’t quite explain it, you know, he couldn’t. He said, ‘Look, let me just kind of tell you.’ And I go, ‘Okay, I really don’t quite know what you’re talking about or even who some of these people are. And he said, ‘Let me explain.’ But it was complicated because they were obviously looking down the road. [He] said, ‘Here’s your work. Here’s what’s gonna happen here.’ And I go, ‘Okay, I’m in.'”

The Birdman (2014) star then opened up more about working with Jared Leto, especially about how strange it was to work with someone who was going completely method in his performance.

“He’s such an interesting sude, you know? …He’s very nice toward the end when he finally talked to me. …The minute I showed up I said, ‘Oh, I get what he’s doing. I’m gonna steer clear.'”

