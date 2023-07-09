Stan Lee Deserved Better, Marvel Almost Tarnished Marvel Icon’s Image

James Gunn had good intentions, but his plan for Stan Lee and his final cameo wasn’t great.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) is a great example of an MCU movie that fans love. It’s full of action, heart, and comedy. Almost every Marvel movie relies on comedy, but Gunn decided to lean more into the darker elements of his storytelling to tell a story that was grounded in themes around family rather than have the Guardians crew blast their way into another adventure.

In Thor: Love and Thunder (2021), they did just that with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and managed to save a lot of people, but Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill was hurting just like everyone else because there was missing one thing. Gamora. When she appears in Guardians 3, it’s hard because fans and Star-Lord know that Gamora died on Vormir and that this version isn’t the same Gamora, but Gunn manages to weave a story that is emotional and honors everyone as a final goodbye.

While the cast got the story they deserved and fans finally understood what happened to Rocket Racoon, Stan Lee didn’t get the same treatment. The legendary creator of several Marvel characters had a cameo planned for Guardians 3 that would’ve had the creator be a deformed creature that terrified Mantis, and it would’ve waddled offscreen.

Gunn thought it would be amusing to have the creator do some voice lines and motion capture, but Stan Lee passed away before the movie could be made, leaving Gunn to do the cameo. If Stan Lee were around, it would be very concerning since the movie honors everything that Gunn had set up in the MCU, and that would’ve felt like a disservice to the person who made Marvel Studios possible.

Thankfully, the cameo never happened, and Stan Lee’s final cameo was something fans could enjoy. The MCU won’t be the same without the typical cameo in every MCU event, but just like everything, nothing stays the same, and the franchise moves on.

