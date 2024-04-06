Permanent Shakeup Hitting Disney Park’s Nighttime Entertainment, Starting Today

Today’s debut of “Fire of the Rising Moons” means a major shakeup is coming to the entertainment lineup at Disneyland – but not in a bad way.

This week, Disneyland Resort kickstarted its latest celebration, Season of the Force. The Star Wars celebration includes a nightly fireworks spectacular in Galaxy’s Edge – “Fire of the Rising Moons” – which may have flopped on its premiere day (by which we mean it wasn’t even performed due to heavy wind gusts) but is set to light up the skies above the land on a nightly basis for the next few weeks.

At least, that’s what we thought.

Originally promoted as a seasonal addition, it seems like the Star Wars show will outlive Season of the Force. Michael Serna – Executive Creative Director at Disney Live Entertainment – is quoted by Brooke Geiger McDonald on X (formerly known as Twitter) as saying that “Fire of the Rising Moons” is “here to stay” and will just be adjusted to work around other Disneyland shows.

Fire of the Rising Moons, the fireworks show debuting in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, will continue beyond Season of the Force. “It’s here to stay,” said Disney Live Entertainment’s Michael Serna. The Galaxy’s Edge presentation will change in tandem with new Disneyland shows. pic.twitter.com/TkRzQz7OwL — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) April 6, 2024

Thanks to its cancelation yesterday, tonight (April 6) will mark the first proper performance of “Fire of the Rising Moons.” The show – which can be watched from multiple spots around Galaxy’s Edge, including the Black Spire Spaceport, the TIE Echelon docking platform (near First Order Cargo), and the speeder garage – is set to various pieces of music composed for the Star Wars franchise by the venerable John Williams.

The show also has its own lore to stay true to the Galaxy’s Edge canon. “During Fire of the Rising Moons, villagers and visitors alike come together to celebrate their freedom and to honor the heroes and legends who came before them,” Disney explains on the Disneyland website. “As the skies over Batuu light up in bursts of color, iconic music associated with tales from across the galaxy ignites our imagination. It’s a powerful moment you won’t want to miss!”

Technically speaking, this isn’t a new fireworks show. Instead, it offers an alternative viewpoint of the existing nighttime spectacular (currently Wondrous Journeys) at Disneyland Park. This means “Fire of the Rising Moons” will only be performed on select nights with scheduled pyrotechnics (and should hopefully do a decent job of reducing congestion on Main Street, U.S.A. during the fireworks).

“Fire of the Rising Moons” isn’t the only permanent addition introduced with Season of the Force. Yesterday also saw the addition of several new characters and destinations to Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, including Ahsoka.

More temporary additions you’ll only find at Disneyland Resort for the next two months include Space Mountain’s temporary transformation into Hyperspace Mountain – which will see guests rocket to a galaxy far, far away – while parkgoers can also purchase food and beverages inspired by the franchise and attend the sold-out ticketed event Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites.

What are your thoughts on “Fire of the Rising Moons” becoming a permanent addition to Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments!