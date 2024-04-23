Disney’s Cinderella Structure Crumbles, Repair Confirms Future

One month after filing paperwork to repair the fire and weather-damaged Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland Paris Resort finally addressed a crumbling Cinderella planter.

There’s nothing more synonymous with Disney parks than a Disney Princess-inspired castle. Seeing the towering castles from Main Street, U.S.A., for the first time often brings guests to tears. Disney magic wouldn’t be the same without them.

Any change or damage to a Disney castle is divisive among Disney Park fans. It’s an anomaly that most fans look forward to a modernized, glistening castle at Disneyland Park in Paris.

Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort has undergone numerous makeovers, from a Stitch-themed toilet papering to the 25th Anniversary birthday cake castle to the 50th Anniversary “rose gold” paint job. These upset many guests, especially those who don’t regularly visit Walt Disney World Resort and wanted to see Cinderella Castle in its original state.

While Disney castle makeovers stir debate, reported damaged spurs panic. In February, a TikTok video from the satire site Mouse Trap News claimed Walt Disney World Resort’s Cinderella Castle burned to the ground. It spread far beyond the page’s usual audience, amassing more than 25 million views and inciting concern across the internet.

The artificial intelligence (A.I.) images of the castle burning helped “fuel the fire.” Members of the Inside the Magic team received multiple requests for confirmation of the fake story. Reuters, Snopes, and U.S.A. Today published “fact check” articles to reassure concerned readers.

Suffice it to say, damage to the Disney theme parks disturbs fans. On Tuesday, photos of a crumbling Cinderella planter at Disneyland Paris Resort saddened many fans. Though the structure was roped off and blocked by “wet paint” signs, the extent of the damage makes some fans question cast members’ ability to restore it.

X (formerly Twitter) user @DLPReport shared these two pictures of the ongoing refurbishment. Crews have done little to fix the planter so far.

🔧 Refurbishment in progress for these Cinderella themed planter in the Auberge de Cendrillon courtyard:

🔧 Refurbishment in progress for these Cinderella themed planter in the Auberge de Cendrillon courtyard: pic.twitter.com/yioOZAzO2P — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 23, 2024

Though these photos didn’t receive nearly the same reaction as the fake Cinderella Castle fire, they still surprised some Disney Parks fans.

“😯 oh my, it’s really past due,” said @imp80.

😯 oh my, it's really past due — ieveau'ke (@ipm80) April 23, 2024

“Finally !! 😁🎉,” @Pueblo_DLP agreed.

Finally !! 😁🎉 — DLPueblo (@Pueblo_DLP) April 23, 2024

It’s unclear when crews will complete repairs to the Cinderella planter. Follow Inside the Magic for updates on theme park construction and other Disney news from around the world.

Have you noticed any broken or damaged structures at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, or the international Disney parks? Share what you saw with Inside the Magic in the comments.