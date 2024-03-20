Disney Castle Set To Undergo Significant Modification After Damage

A Disney castle has recently been shown to have suffered from various fire and weather damage and now is set to undergo a significant remodel and modification process.

Disneyland Paris has faced a difficult 2023 with complaints about the resort’s cohesion and theming, with many calling it Disney’s “forgotten park.” However, extensive work is underway at the resort, including remodeling the entrance to Walt Disney Studios Park, and a brand-new Frozen Land is expected to open within the next few years. The Disneyland Hotel just recently reopened after a period of refurbishment and remodeling, and expectations are high for the continued work on the two parks despite ongoing complaints and concerns.

One of the areas facing concern is Sleeping Beauty Castle, the stunning icon of Disneyland Park inspired by Disneyland California’s own castle. The Paris version of the castle allows guests to walk through the castle in a sort of attraction offering, with a stained-glass retelling of the story of Sleeping Beauty beautifully interwoven throughout. Below the castle, guests can find the Maleficent dragon resting in the attraction La Tanière du Dragon. Similar to the Disneyland California and Walt Disney World resorts, Disneyland Paris offers guests a nightly entertainment show from the castle, including fireworks, drones, and projections.

Recently, fans were made aware of some fire damage to the turrets of the castle, which has resulted in damaged paint with work starting on touching up the various areas needing the work. However, that isn’t the only work being done on Sleeping Beauty Castle, as the @DLPWorks account on X/Twitter shared some recent building permits that have been filed and granted for the castle.

[News] This Building Permit has been Granted on February 1st 2024! Purposes of the works: Installing guardrails and renovating control room rainwater downpipes. Modifying stage front and expanding backstage. Building kiosk for video projection room.

[News] ⚠️ This Building Permit has been Granted on February 1st 2024! Purposes of the works:

➡️Installing guardrails and renovating control room rainwater downpipes.

➡️Modifying stage front and expanding backstage.

➡️Building kiosk for video projection room. https://t.co/jrHswxDc9M — DLP Works (@DLPWorks) March 19, 2024

While this could be for general refurbishment, the inclusion of modifying the stage and a new kiosk for video projection implies that a brand new show could soon be coming to the park. The Disney Electrical Sky Parade just recently debuted at the park, a stunning homage to the iconic Disneyland/Main Street Electrical Parade featuring drone technology to recreate some of the most popular parade floats. The show has been much with much love, nostalgia, and applause from guests and fans, but Disneyland Paris has debuted quite a few shows within the last two years, so it isn’t impossible that it would already be looking for a replacement.

As Walt Disney Studios Park continues its extensive construction, Disneyland Park is unlikely to undergo anything significant just yet, although this could be a sign of work to come in the future. The Parisian park is working hard to update its offerings for guests and maintain its status as Europe’s premier vacation destination. For years, the resort has led the way in terms of Disney park entertainment, from enchanting parades to out-of-this-world nightly shows, and it seems as though the resort will continue to upgrade itself to provide outstanding entertainment experiences for its guests.

What do you think the Disneyland Paris building permits mean for the park? Are you excited about the updates coming to the resort? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!