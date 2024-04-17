Disney Cast Members Drag Disney Characters’ Heads Through Theme Park

Minutes after interacting with Chip and Dale at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a Walt Disney World Resort guest saw a side of the Disney characters they never imagined.

Disney character performers make the real magic at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They hone their craft to successfully convey the essence of on-screen characters from Mary Poppins to Donald Duck! Even most adult guests can’t deny that a wave from Mickey Mouse or Peter Pan feels real at Walt Disney World Resort.

Redditor u/optimuspaige91 recently enjoyed watching Chip and Dale picnicking in a garden near the Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After the Disney characters left, the guest and their party walked to Star Wars Launch Bay. At this point, they noticed an unusually familiar pair of Disney cast members exiting a backstage area.

“They were both relatively short, wearing chill clothes, and both pulling these MASSIVE black rolling suitcases,” the Disney Park guest explained. “They were interacting like they knew each other relatively well. I made eye contact with one of them, and they smiled. I instantly knew that they were besties with Chip and Dale. These two literally just walked through the park with these massive suitcases. I feel like I’m the only one who noticed/suspected.”

Disney character performers aren’t allowed to say they “play” a character; instead, they must say they’re “friends” with them. After all, there’s only one Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story (1995) or Timon from The Lion King (1994)!

Some Disney Parks fans didn’t believe their story, but cast members and other guests confirmed that character performers frequently transport costumes back and forth onstage. This happens more regularly at Disney’s Hollywood Studios because many backstage areas aren’t connected, there aren’t underground utilidors, and it’s easy to explain cast members hauling equipment as a normal part of a movie set.

“I’ve seen it happen multiple times at Hollywood including on my trip last week,” said u/Traviscat. “I didn’t think it was a big deal seeing a person pulling a big black rolling bag from one area to another, i just thought it was kind of neat and usually try to guess which character I just saw.”

“I’ve seen it alot over the years, just right place right time,” u/lopan75 echoed. “I remember when they used to use giant cloth bags for some of the less involved ones.”

“The suitcases, if you’re talking about what I am; very big, black, not made of plastic (not a hard suitcase),” a former Disney’s Hollywood Studios cast member (u/Cerulean225) said. “Unless you’re someone such as Darth Vader or Sully, most characters are short… shorter than one would assume. So it sounds like you just saw a character performer leaving with their costume in their bag.”

Ultimately, the guest was excited to share a secret moment with the “Disney characters.”

“Nothing show-breaking was visible,” u/nilenellie added. “It sounds like you just have a lot of insider knowledge and made the connection! I’m sure even without being friends with CMs some guests could infer what they were carrying, but you seem more attuned to thinking of the backstage goings-on! I’d consider it a fun Easter egg.”

Have you ever gotten a sneak peek at something “not safe for magic” at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.