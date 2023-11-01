Disney Character Performs CPR After Signaling Emergency

Disney characters come to life at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and international Disney Parks. Dedicated Disney cast members work hard to make every guest’s visit with Minnie Mouse or their favorite Disney Princess memorable!

In the social media and smartphone age, unexpected character interactions that once would’ve remained family stories are viral entertainment for thousands of viewers. One video showed a Maui performer standing still at Disneyland Park last month after allegedly fainting in their costume. Another saw Donald Duck shoving a fellow Disney cast member in a rush backstage.

Of course, magical memories end up online, too. This week, TikToker @_alwaysthriving shared a video of her family meeting Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Hotel’s Goofy’s Kitchen, a Character Dining experience. It garnered almost 40 thousand likes and hundreds of thousands of views:

In the video, Minnie Mouse played with the family’s Grogu (Baby Yoda) plush. After accidentally dropping it, the Disney Character Performer feigned CPR on the toy as the adult party laughed.

Realizing her audience appreciated the darker jokes, Minnie Mouse went all in. She honored the toy with a spinach leaf and a straw, then showed off her outfit to the guests.

The guests joked that it was Grogu’s “first traumatic experience of the night.”

“Unforgettable experience at Goofy’s Kitchen at The Disneyland Hotel!” the TikToker wrote. “This was beyond hilarious. Minnie stole the show even though Grogu suffered A LOT that night! I want to go back again but I may leave Grogu just in case Minnie has any ideas.”

Commenters overwhelmingly adored the interaction.

“Minnie was feeding off your energy ahahah,” said @magicalgirlmelanie, a former Disney character performer.

“Yes hahah she only was this intense with us she knew we’d appreciate it,” the guest replied. “…She gave everything of herself in this performance.”

“These performers don’t get paid enough to be this funny,” @skywalkleia joked.

“Omg this happened to me too!!” said @cindylu_na21. “She took my Goofy nuimo and spun his head around a bunch of times & tried getting rid of him.”

Goofy’s Kitchen is a Character Dining experience located inside the Disneyland Hotel. Reservations are encouraged, as the restaurant often fills up weeks in advance and doesn’t always take walk-ins. Check out Disneyland Resort’s website for more information!

Have you met Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, or any of their friends at the Disney theme parks? Share your favorite memory with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.