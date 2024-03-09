Child Recklessly Runs Into Moving Parade To Grab Iconic Disney Princess

A child recently stormed an ongoing parade to grab a beloved Disney Princess, causing outrage among viewers.

Meeting their favorite Disney character is an emotional experience for the young and the young at heart. Disney Parks worldwide, including Disneyland and Disney World, are the perfect place to live this magical experience, as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, Snow White, Peter Pan, and many more roam around the parks, meeting guests of all ages and appear in multiple live shows and parades.

Unfortunately, a little girl recently caused a scene that sparked outrage online as she ran across a moving parade to grab Elsa from Disney’s Frozen (2013).

A video posted on Instagram by @horse_shoemagnet showed a little girl running to hug Elsa in the middle of a parade during the Nice Carnival in France — in which Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Snow White, Tinkerbell, and other Disney characters made an unlicensed appearance.

The user posted the video sharing the magical moment, captioning it, “Wholesome! That little girl might have felt that she actually met Elsa!” While some viewers applauded the moment and the character performer’s reaction, the majority were outraged by the reckless scene.

Most netizens asked where the little girl’s parents were at the time and commented that the girl put herself and others at risk by interfering with a moving parade featuring countless performers, props, and vehicles.

One user commented, “There’s a reason it’s not a meet and greet and parades can have lots of unexpected moments and vehicles or large props and performers cannot be responsible for keeping them safe in a moment like this. Tell kids the rules and give clear expectations of what is okay- wave, blow a kiss, have a sign maybe to show the love. If a performer has a moment, they could come up and give you a hug and let the child know that they are seen and loved. But this can be such a danger and liability for an event like this.”

Others pointed out how this kind of behavior is enough reason to be kicked out and possibly banned from Disneyland and Disney World, and mentioned how the parents could have gotten into serious problems if the scene had taken place at one of the Disney Parks instead of at the Nice Carnival.

With Mickey Mouse, the Disney Princesses, and many other Disney characters garnering fame worldwide and captivating audiences for generations, it’s not too hard for companies and businesses to use the image of Disney’s iconic mouse and other icons, trying to replicate Walt Disney’s success.

However, Disney is highly protective of its characters and their image, which has been shown through strict censoring measures and a series of lawsuits, resulting in the banning of a group of business owners from Disney Parks after infringing trademark and copyright laws.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time unlicensed Disney characters have been in the eye of the storm. Last year, Inside the Magic reported on a vulgar live show in Peru featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends that sparked horror and disgust among viewers, who commented that this kind of behavior should not be allowed in a children-oriented entertainment performance, especially while featuring such iconic Disney characters.

Sadly, Disney Parks have also been the stage for similar unpleasant incidents. Inside the Magic reported on a child nearly tackling Minnie Mouse during a parade at Disneyland Park, almost ruining the parade and, most importantly, endangering himself, several Disney characters, and other guests due to his reckless behavior.

