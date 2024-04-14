Travel Nightmare: Multiple Airlines Pull Plug on All Future Disney World Flights, Refund Requests Denied

Another airline has cut all flights from Orlando, making it even more difficult to visit the most magical place on earth.

If you are planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, you may be looking to fly into Orlando International Airport. While many guests drive into the theme park haven, depending on your location, flying to Florida may be the better option. Lately, we have seen quite a few airlines end their run to Disney World, and now, another airline is joining the ranks of those who have fallen.

It was reported that Avelo has paused its direct flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando.

Avelo Airlines is a low-cost American airline with its headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Formerly known for operating charter flights under the names Casino Express Airlines and Xtra Airways, it later shifted its focus to scheduled operations and underwent a rebranding as Avelo Airlines on April 8, 2021.

While the airline has stopped running for now, the service will continue at a later date, according to airport director Craig Williams who calls this a “temporary hiatus”. The last scheduled flight to Orlando was April 8, and Avelo said the service would resume in November. No specific date was announced at this time, however.

While this may not seem like a big deal for some, as it is just one route of one airline, this is not the first budget airline to cut its service to Orlando.

Lynx Air, a Calgary-based airline that launched less than two years ago with a promise to make air travel more affordable for Canadians, also has shuttered its wings.

“Over the past year, Lynx Air has faced a number of significant headwinds including rising operating costs, high fuel prices, exchange rates, increasing airport charges and a difficult economic and regulatory environment,” said the company in a news release.

“Despite substantial growth in the business, ongoing operational improvements, cost reductions, and efforts to explore a sale or merger, the challenges facing the company’s business have become too significant to overcome.”

Lynx Air quickly canceled hundreds of flights with little notice and told passengers that they would have to contact their credit card company for a refund, as Lynx would not be giving any out.

With multiple budget airlines ending their service, trips out to Walt Disney World Resort may become increasingly difficult over time. Just in the first few months of 2024, we have already seen prices at Disney hit all-time highs in terms of ticket costs, hotel room prices, and Disney Genie+. Over spring break, guests were paying up to $184 for a single-day theme park ticket, as well as $35 to use the Lightning Lane 2-3 times. Food and drink costs have also been steadily increasing across the board, and when you total the end cost for a family to visit Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom, it doesn’t sound so magical.

On top of this, prices of tickets for Disney World will be increasing in 2025, as confirmed by CEO Bob Iger after he famously agreed that prices to visit the theme park were getting out of hand.

These budget airlines are among some of the cost-saving methods that guests can use to make their Disney vacation more affordable, so it is sad to see a lot of them closing down.

While these budget airlines have slowed down their operations entirely, Orlando International Airport is still seeing success with an increase of travel coming to and from the airport. In the month of March, MCO had over 7.6 million guests travel in and out of the state, with certain days breaking the record for the all-time busiest day in history.

While we cannot guarantee that everyone who came to Orlando went to Disney World, with over 20 million visitors a year, it is safe to say a large chunk of them did.

Do you think that the price of visiting Walt Disney World has gone up too high?