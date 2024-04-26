Cast Members Announce Hard Closure of Disney World Resort

It has been reported that Walt Disney World cast members have announced a hard closure for one resort in Orlando.

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its ever-changing landscape. Amid consumer demand, the need to elevate its offering in response to competitor developments, and always pushing to be the leader of the theme park space through innovation and imagination, Disney guests often encounter a different Disney World on each visit.

Currently, many big and small changes are happening across the resort. For example, in Magic Kingdom Park, the newest attractions–Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Smellephants on Parade–will debut this year in Frontierland and Fantasyland, respectively.

EPCOT continues its large-scale development to unite its rethemed neighborhoods as the final touches to World Celebration, the CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, are revealed in June.

Amid the wider changes happening resort-wide, Disney will also alter operations on a more specific and micro-scale in order to carry out events or to provide maintenance updates to attractions.

One of those updates includes the hard closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground this weekend as the resort celebrates Halfway to Halloween. Halloween is a big seasonal event for Walt Disney World Resort, with its annual Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party running from late August through early November.

A report from Kenny the Pirate has stated that Disney World cast members have shared information about a hard closure for Fort Wilderness from now through April 29. The guests at the resort use both Halloween and Halfway to Halloween to decorate their accommodations, which has triggered cast members to close Fort Wilderness to day guests. Only if you are staying at the resort or have a dining reservation can access be granted.

Fort Wilderness is a popular part of the Walt Disney World Resort landscape, and offers the most unique accomodation on property. The hard closure of the resort Halfway to Halloween mimics the operation from last year’s Halloween season, where day guests were restricted from visiting for a few days at the end of October into November.

“Last year at Walt Disney World Resort, Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds became delightfully unlivable at its ghostly retreat on April 28 in honor of Halfway to Halloween,” planDisney wrote in February 2024 on last year’s event at Fort Wilderness. “The resort came alive with a “Halfway to Halloween” photo scavenger hunt; “It’s Really not that Scary” golf cart extravaganza; Movies Under the Stars with “Hocus Pocus;” and a few more chilling events.”

Fort Wilderness is different from other hotels and resorts at Disney World because of the variety of accommodation types available. The Campsites and Cabins allow for a more rural Central Florida escape and also offer dog-friendly stays. In July 2024, The Cabins at Fort Wilderness will become the newest addition to the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) catalog.

Regarding the expansion of the DVC offering, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in the Magic Kingdom Park area will soon feature a new DVC tower that some have called a Marriott lookalike.

The dates for this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party have not yet been released but can be expected to commence in mid to late August through November. Halloween may soon not be one of the only times guests can get up close to the Disney Villains as a recent permit filing suggests work is underway on the “Beyond Big Thunder” project, with one of the rumored lands of Magic Kingdom’s largest-ever expansions being dedicated to all things villainous.

