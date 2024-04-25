Ron DeSantis’ Florida Invaded, Culprits Heading to Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort may be facing an invasion in the near future as Ron DeSantis’ Florida deals with a new widespread issue.

Visited by over 50 million visitors each year, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, is known for attracting guests from countries across the globe.

With a pool of 700 million direct addressees–as The Hollywood Reporter shared in its feature with Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro–the Disney theme parks are a big money maker for Bob Iger’s Walt Disney Company.

But it’s not always just guests that make their way around the various Disney World parks and Central Florida in general. No, oftentimes, reports circulate of viruses like the flu or measles spreading throughout the Sunshine State.

Following an invasion of tussock moth caterpillars in late March, a new creature is now making its way across Central Florida, and its ideal place to thrive is on plants or concrete slabs near large bodies of water. Disney World, being partly constructed around the huge Seven Seas Lagoon, may need to be prepared.

The culprit in question is a species called the apple snail, and their bright pink eggs are being discovered “everywhere” in Central Florida, according to reports from Click Orlando.

“Some species of apple snails have become invasive in certain parts of the world, causing ecological and economic problems by outcompeting native species and damaging crops,” writes the outlet. The invasive apple snails have been introduced to Florida, establishing populations in bodies of freshwater, such as lakes, ponds, and canals, per the report.

The apple snails’ egglaying season commences when the temperature gets warmer, so it is unsurprising that the pink eggs have been cropping up more and more across the state as spring continues and summer nears.

“The presence of invasive apple snails can impact local ecosystems and agricultural areas, posing challenges for native species and agricultural management,” concludes the report.

There have been no reported sightings of the invasive apple snails on Walt Disney World property. Still, with their ideal habitat being around water, then it’s only a matter of time until guests begin seeing these creatures at the resort. That said, Mickey Mouse may have a plan up his sleeve to keep the critters away.

A known fact about the Disney theme parks in Florida is that they are mosquito-free. Due to the constantly running bodies of water across property, the environment is unsuitable for mosquitoes, meaning a guest’s Disney experience is unlikely to be tainted by a visit from the insect pest.

Florida isn’t only dealing with the results of its tropical climate, but also a continuing tense political climate skewering the state. Ron DeSantis’ attack on the House of Mouse following the polarizing “Don’t Say Gay” bill being signed in 2022 is still being felt. Despite a back and forth in the courtroom, the dust seems to have settled, at least for now.

However, as the 2024 Presidential race ramps up, with DeSantis at one point being the frontrunner for the Republican Party, are old wounds going to reopen in this important voting battleground?

Have you spotted these invasive creatures while out in Central Florida or at the Disney theme parks?