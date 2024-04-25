Guests Combat Contaminated Water at Disney World Parks

If you’re a frequent visitor to the Walt Disney World Resort, you know that there are several stereotypes and bits of knowledge shared amongst other regular park-hoppers. Along with such things as judging our friends based on what direction they explore EPCOT’s World Showcase, decorated Disney veterans know about the park’s water problem.

Although it’s not uncommon for some guests to have an unnatural affinity for the bromine-infused water at Pirates of the Caribbean, longtime fans of the place where dreams come true know to avoid the water fountains at Disney World as much as possible. Not because they’re toxic or undrinkable but because of a particular… flavor.

As Midway to Main Street points out below, naturally occurring sulfates in the local water supply give drinking water its distinct and often unpleasant taste. Sulfuric water is still safe to drink, but most are understandably put off by the smell and aftertaste. A group of Disney fans recently shared how to get around it while still staying hydrated at Disney.

Dreaded Drinking Water at Disney World

Most guests might not choose to drink sulfuric water on a regular basis, but beggars can’t be choosers when faced with that famous Florida sunshine. That said, other options exist besides the various drinking fountains and filling stations scattered across Disney World property.

Anyone who’s ever been to the state of Florida already knows how ridiculously hot and humid it can get, even during the fall. Schlepping through the parks can take a lot out of a person, and hydration is vital to keeping up with the flow at Disney World. It’s awfully hard to storm the Magic Kingdom while suffering heat stroke.

Guests Share Their Solutions

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked where to find the best drinking fountain in the Disney parks, and dozens of fellow fans responded in the comments below. Although multiple users rate their favorite fountains despite the secondary contaminants found in Florida’s water supply, several others, like u/stabbyhousecat, point out the poor quality of Disney’s regular drinking water.

The user humorously adds at the end of their post,