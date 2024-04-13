‘Bluey’ Goes to CAMP After Disney Drops Park Project

Thanks to her tremendous popularity on Disney+ and Disney Junior, there are very few people who don’t know the name “Bluey.” Yet despite her popularity with the House of Mouse, she and the rest of her cartoon canine crew will not be making any park appearances anytime soon. However, that doesn’t mean American audiences are left empty-handed.

To say the beloved animated series from Ludo Studio has left an impact on Disney’s viewership would be a grand and glorious understatement. As it currently sits as one of the most streamed programs on television, a theme park appearance was inevitable. However, Disney missed the opportunity to have Bluey and Bingo appear at Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort years ago, leaving them open to a competitor.

Since making such a smash with audiences around the globe, Bluey has truly made a mark with audiences of all ages. With a live stage adaptation, a clothing line by Hanna Andersson, and an upcoming 28-minute-long wedding special, the world has big plans for the little blue dog from Brisbane, including a new immersive experience coming to Chicago this May.

Bluey Gets New Pop-Up Attraction

Disney might have dropped the ball for a Bluey attraction, but the creators at CAMP are bringing Bluey’s house to fans “for real life.” As part of their newest immersive experience, CAMP is recreating the Heeler House for fans located in Chicago, and tickets are already going fast.

Per CAMP’s official website,

“Calling all Bluey fans! Come laugh, play, and pretend with Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad, everyone’s favorite family. At Bluey x CAMP your family can step inside Bluey’s house for an unforgettable immersive adventure that ends with a meet-and-greet with Bluey and Bingo! If you’re looking for an activity for your kids in Chicago, you won’t want to miss this! Hooray!”

According to the show’s official announcement, the limited time event runs for most of May 2024 and will definitely turn a few heads. Of course, this isn’t the first time Bluey’s house has made headlines.

Home of the Heelers

Not only can fans take a tour of the Heeler house seen in the animated series, but the animated abode just went on Australia’s housing market in a stunt to promote the episode “Ghostbasket.” If the creators at CAMP know what they’re doing, they’ll be sure to take notes on the Chicago recreation.

In this writer’s opinion, displays like this pop-up experience are just a smalls sampling of what can truly be done with the Bluey name, as well as a reminder of how Disney truly missed the mark. Maybe if the alleged movie deal comes through, the House of Mouse can try again.

