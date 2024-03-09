Universal To Debut New Park Offering as Disney Continues To Fall Behind

The Universal Orlando Resort is working on something that could be very exciting news for both Universal and Walt Disney World.

The Disneyland Paris resort is often heralded as being one of the best parks for entertainment offerings for guests, including nighttime entertainment. While Disneyland Park offers fireworks and a castle projection show each night, the park has also included drone shows for the last few years in conjunction with the other nightly shows. Disneyland Paris has been a leader in drone technology usage in the parks, and used it extensively during its 30th-anniversary celebrations last year for its Avengers show.

Most recently, the show debuted the Disney Electrical Sky Parade, an homage to the Main Street Electrical Parade that used to march its way down Main Street at Disneyland California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The company that produces the drones and creates the configurations for the shows recently announced the opening of a brand new headquarters location in Orlando, Florida, leading to speculation that drone technology could be making its way to the Orlando theme parks.

They’re already used in parks like Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, but this could mean a significant change for the U.S. based Disney and Universal theme parks. Walt Disney World has previously incorporated some drone technology in EPCOT’s nightly show, but it seems as though Universal may be looking to feature them heavily in a new show.

Recent footage shared to X (formerly Twitter) by @EthanHershaft (who admits the videos were sent to him from a friend) shows that Universal Orlando seems to be testing the new technology. The images and videos feature different configurations of the drones being tested, most likely for a new lagoon show although it could be testing for a show to debut with the opening of Epic Universe.

It seems that drones and fireworks were seen testing tonight after park closing@UniversalORL (These videos and photos are not mine but were sent from a friend) pic.twitter.com/DWL85GCKjE — Ethan Hershaft (@EthanHershaft) March 3, 2024

Universal Studios Hollywood has used drones in its nighhttime show on the Hogwarts Castle in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but this would mark the first major use of the tech in Orlando. While the theme parks still rely on fireworks and projections, drone use has become more popular around the world in recent years, both for its reduced environmental impacts as well as being more cost effective than consistent firework shows.

With Universal Orlando now testing the technology, it continues to put the resort leagues ahead of Walt Disney World, who still seems to have no major response to the upcoming opening of Epic Universe. Fans have started to wonder whether Disney is quietly working on something behind the scenes or if this is the beginning of Universal’s domination over the House of Mouse.

Either way, drones coming to the major U.S. parks could significantly change the way guests enjoy nightly entertainment, allowing the creative minds behind the shows much more freedom when designing show sequences. With Disneyland Paris also leading the way in drone incorporation, it could only be a matter of time before Walt Disney World starts testing as well.

Are you excited for drones to come to the Universal and Disney theme parks or do you prefer fireworks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!