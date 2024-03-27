Official Leaked Document Confirms New Universal Orlando Expansion

It would seem that a leaked document might just have revealed the fate of a new Universal Orlando Resort expansion coming to the parks soon. Here’s what we know.

New Universal Orlando Florida Lagoon Nighttime Spectacular Show Name Revealed in Leaked Document

A new document revealed by industry insider Alicia Stella might have confirmed the new name for a nighttime spectacular, a new expansion experience added to the already-increasing lineup for Universal Studios Florida.

A new trademark from Universal could be the name for the new lagoon show coming to Universal Studios Florida later this year, CINESATIONAL: A SYMPHONIC SPECTACULAR See the quote tweet for a possible trademarked name for the new parade also debuting this year. https://t.co/q27nFPGepZ pic.twitter.com/2m9N5Ed8w9 — Alicia Stella Nova Resort (@AliciaStella) March 24, 2024

Recent developments in the realm of Universal Studios Florida suggest that the name for the forthcoming nighttime spectacular might have been inadvertently disclosed through a recently filed trademark application. Per an update by Alicia Stella on Orlando Park Stop’s platform, Universal applied for the trademark “Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular” on March 20, 2024.