Official Leaked Document Confirms New Universal Orlando Expansion

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
It would seem that a leaked document might just have revealed the fate of a new Universal Orlando Resort expansion coming to the parks soon. Here’s what we know.

New Universal Orlando Florida Lagoon Nighttime Spectacular Show Name Revealed in Leaked Document

A new document revealed by industry insider Alicia Stella might have confirmed the new name for a nighttime spectacular, a new expansion experience added to the already-increasing lineup for Universal Studios Florida.

A new trademark from Universal could be the name for the new lagoon show coming to Universal Studios Florida later this year, CINESATIONAL: A SYMPHONIC SPECTACULAR See the quote tweet for a possible trademarked name for the new parade also debuting this year.

@AliciaStella on X (Twitter)

Recent developments in the realm of Universal Studios Florida suggest that the name for the forthcoming nighttime spectacular might have been inadvertently disclosed through a recently filed trademark application. Per an update by Alicia Stella on Orlando Park Stop’s platform, Universal applied for the trademark “Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular” on March 20, 2024.

In March 2023, Universal Orlando made waves by announcing the conclusion of Universal’s Orlando Cinematic Celebration, paving the way for an exciting new nighttime spectacle. While details about this upcoming attraction remain mysterious, speculation has been rife, with rumors suggesting a fusion of drones, projections, and pyrotechnics to dazzle audiences.

Universal Studios Florida is also set to unveil its latest expansion land, DreamWorks Land, in the summer of 2024. Inspired by the enchanting world of DreamWorks Animation, this themed area promises interactive and immersive experiences tailored for the whole family. Visitors will be able to meet beloved characters from iconic films such as Shrek, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, and Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Imagine stepping into Shrek’s Swamp Meet to engage with Shrek himself, along with Princess Fiona and Donkey. But the adventure doesn’t end there. Guests can explore Shrek’s Swamp, take a thrilling ride on the Trollercoaster, interact with Po in the Panda Village, and even learn Kung Fu moves alongside the legendary Po.

For younger guests, interactive play areas, splash pads, and Poppy’s Playground—a shaded oasis with climbing structures designed for young trolls—await. As for entertainment, expect delectable treats, picturesque murals perfect for photo opportunities, and captivating performances inspired by beloved DreamWorks tales.

And don’t miss the centerpiece of DreamWorks Land—the DreamWorks Theater. Here, audiences will be treated to a multi-sensory extravaganza where all their favorite characters come together for a high-energy celebration set to hit pop songs and dazzling dance numbers.

Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey into the magical world of DreamWorks at Universal Studios Florida.

