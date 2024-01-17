Speculation Rises as Universal Speeds up Construction on New Nighttime Entertainment Show

Universal Studios is working hard on a brand-new nighttime lagoon entertainment show that will hopefully premiere later this year, replacing the former show that has been out of commission for quite some time. Speculation on what the show will be about has begun, so let’s speculate.

Universal Studios Nighttime Entertainment Show Comes to an End

The inaugural presentation of Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration occurred in 2018. This captivating show unfolded at the Universal Studios Florida lagoon, offering dedicated viewing areas on the Central Park grass. The spectacle combined various elements, such as fireworks, water curtains featuring projections, projection mapping, and an impressive array of over 120 fountains.

Drawing inspiration from popular cinematic franchises like Harry Potter, Jurassic World, The Fast and the Furious, E.T., Despicable Me, Transformers, and more, the production seamlessly integrated footage from these iconic films. Unfortunately, the show experienced a temporary hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, resuming its enchanting performances in October of the same year. Notably, in 2021, the show incorporated a special pre-show to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics.

But it was announced last year that the show would end to make way for a new nighttime spectacular show that will take place in the exact location. Since March of 2023, Universal has been rigid at work, constructing something new for guests of all ages.

Rumors Begin of Possible Drone Show

In April of 2023, Inside The Magic journalist Emmanuel Detres was able to catch wind of a possible rumored drone show coming to Universal Studios Florida in 2024. A specific job description was posted to the Universal job board, which read as follows:

Then, in July of 2023, leaked photos and videos went online showing Universal working late at night with what appeared to be drones (you can reference the image above showing what appears to be red and blue colored lights on drones above Universal Studios Florida).