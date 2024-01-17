Speculation Rises as Universal Speeds up Construction on New Nighttime Entertainment Show

Universal Studios is working hard on a brand-new nighttime lagoon entertainment show that will hopefully premiere later this year, replacing the former show that has been out of commission for quite some time. Speculation on what the show will be about has begun, so let’s speculate.
Universal Studios Nighttime Entertainment Show Comes to an End
The inaugural presentation of Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration occurred in 2018. This captivating show unfolded at the Universal Studios Florida lagoon, offering dedicated viewing areas on the Central Park grass. The spectacle combined various elements, such as fireworks, water curtains featuring projections, projection mapping, and an impressive array of over 120 fountains.
Drawing inspiration from popular cinematic franchises like Harry Potter, Jurassic World, The Fast and the Furious, E.T., Despicable Me, Transformers, and more, the production seamlessly integrated footage from these iconic films. Unfortunately, the show experienced a temporary hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, resuming its enchanting performances in October of the same year. Notably, in 2021, the show incorporated a special pre-show to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics.
But it was announced last year that the show would end to make way for a new nighttime spectacular show that will take place in the exact location. Since March of 2023, Universal has been rigid at work, constructing something new for guests of all ages.
Rumors Begin of Possible Drone Show
In April of 2023, Inside The Magic journalist Emmanuel Detres was able to catch wind of a possible rumored drone show coming to Universal Studios Florida in 2024. A specific job description was posted to the Universal job board, which read as follows:
Then, in July of 2023, leaked photos and videos went online showing Universal working late at night with what appeared to be drones (you can reference the image above showing what appears to be red and blue colored lights on drones above Universal Studios Florida).
On the morning of July 20, around 1:30 a.m. EST, a Twitter user with the handle @DrewTheIntern shared images that seemed to be leaked. In these photos, drones were observed engaging in what appears to be a coordinated exercise. Notably, the drones took on the shapes of a Christmas present, a clown, and an unidentified blue and red object.
Recently, Bioreconstruct on X (Twitter) has been posting some interesting and intriguing photos of the lagoon within the theme park, showing how fast Universal works to finish construction on the new nighttime show.
Speculation on What the New Nighttime Show Will Be About
The photos posted on January 8 show scaffolding and platforms being raised from the water in preparation for the new nighttime entertainment offering. Everything here points to a new offering utilizing drones, projections, and more for the latest entertainment show taking place soon within the theme park.
Folks have been speculating as to what the show will be about. Inside The Magic assumes that the nighttime offering might pay homage to the history of the parks by showing clips and playing music from popular Universal Studios films from the past, like Back to the Future or Jaws, and then showing guests clips from their most recent successful franchise and movies like How to Train Your Dragon and more.
The show will likely tie into the new theme park in 2025, Epic Universe, by showcasing its lands and various offerings. The new show could include fireworks, pyrotechnics, projections, and so much more, as Universal always looks for new ways to entertain its guests. The new nighttime show could also focus on bringing out emotions and tugging on the heartstrings of its fanbase.
Universal Orlando Resort consistently dazzles its guests with various wonderful and spectacular shows, showcasing a commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences. Renowned for creativity and innovation, the resort employs cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling to captivate audiences.
From mesmerizing fireworks displays that light up the night sky to elaborate water shows featuring intricate projections and fountains, Universal Orlando Resort goes above and beyond to create magical moments for visitors. Integrating beloved characters and iconic film footage adds an extra layer of excitement, ensuring each show becomes a memorable and enchanting spectacle for guests of all ages.
Whether it’s the grandeur of Universal Studios Florida lagoon or other specially designed venues, the resort’s dedication to crafting unforgettable entertainment contributes to the overall magic of the Universal entertainment show (or shows).
What are your thoughts on the new Universal Entertainment show coming soon to the park?