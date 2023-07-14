Universal Studios Orlando Location Closed Indefinitely, Updates Given

Universal Studios Orlando is one of the most popular theme park destinations in the world.

Though many have considered Walt Disney World Resort the industry leader in theme parks for several decades, it’s Universal Orlando Resort that has been at the forefront of technology and expansions for the last several years. Universal’s Islands of Adventure recently added Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Hogsmeade as part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which is located in Jurassic Park.

Next door at Universal Studios Florida, the company has opened many locations in Minion Land, and fans are excited about the all-new attraction, titled Villain Con Minion Blast, which is set to open in just a matter of weeks. Though Universal Orlando Resort has not announced an official date for the new attraction, the latest reports indicate that it has opened to Universal Team Members, and this means that the attraction is in its last phase before opening to the public.

In addition, Universal Studios Florida has permanently closed the Woody Woodpecker KidZone to make way for new attractions and experiences. While the company hasn’t officially announced what is coming to the area, DreamWorks characters are up all over the construction walls, and rumors indicate that the area will be a dedicated DreamWorks land, with the Woody Woodpecker Nuthouse Coaster being transformed into a Trolls-themed coaster.

But, that’s not the only location closed currently in Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando shut down its Cinematic Celebration earlier this year. With the attraction closed permanently, many fans have wondered what might be coming in its place. For now, however, the location where the nighttime show once performed remains closed off.

Just recently, Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared photos of the Universal Studios Florida Lagoon, where we can see the updates happening at the location.

In foreground is the dredge used to clean the bottom of the Universal Studios Florida lagoon. The lagoon is concrete lined. Stretching across the mirror glass reflection is floatation for the pipe carrying material caught by the dredge during the cleaning.

As you can see from the photo, there’s still some construction work to be done before anything new takes over the location. While nothing has been confirmed, the expectation is that the Lagoon will be home to an all-new Drone show when it opens. Universal Orlando has reportedly been testing drones for a new project in recent months, and it will be interesting to see what the theme park comes up with when it does open.

No timeline has been shared on when a show of this capacity could come to the theme park. With Epic Universe set to open in 2025, the expectation is that this would be part of the list of new 2024 attractions, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

